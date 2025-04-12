What is that? April 12, 2025

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon and Kathryn O’Hagan had no trouble identifying the sign for Jack’s Marine (see below), one of Bridge Street’s most venerable businesses.

(Credit: Ambrose Cancy)

Working on the theory that there’s nothing as consistent as change, Jack’s has had its share of transformations.

Sold to the Soloviev Group several years ago, last autumn the store was cleared out and closed. Hayden Soloviev, who oversees the Group’s Shelter Island holdings, said at the time it was just a matter of moving out inventory and would re-open in the spring.

Spring has sprung, so we asked Mr. Soloviev when Jack’s would open its doors. As of the Saturday, April 12, we’ve had no response.