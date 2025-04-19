What is that? April 19, 2025

Can you ID the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon came right up to bat to ID last week’s mystery photo (see bottom below) — “The Fiske Field dugout.” Take your base, Roger.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy

Jeanne Woods also knows a dugout when she sees one, and especially the one at Fiske Field.

Baseball and Jeanne go way back. Growing up, her mother “knew what the Brooklyn Dodgers had for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said, and her brother John was a good enough young player that he was scouted by the Yankees.

But she’s not just a fan, but a supporter of her community.

Since 2012, Jeanne — along with her husband Ken before he passed away two years ago —hosted Shelter Island Bucks players at their home in South Ferry Hills.

She’s already signed up to host two of the young athletes this summer, and possibly three, she said.

The Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League can’t provide housing for the players in teams across the North and South forks and the Island and asks residents to provide sleeping accommodations for the college students, space in the refrigerator for them to store food, and the use of a washer and dryer for their clothes.

Questions about the hosting experience should be addressed to Brian Cass at 631-445-0084, or by email at [email protected]; Frank Vecchio at 516-317-8687 or by email at [email protected]; or David Austin at 415-613-1991 or by email at [email protected].