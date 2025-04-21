Easter weekend gathering at Shelter Island History Museum

A bright day and the Farmers Market drew a good crowd to the History Museum on Easter weekend. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The Shelter Island History Museum offered a little taste of summer on Saturday, April 19, with a special Easter weekend Farmers Market.

Some of the most popular vendors of foods and crafts returned for the event, blessed with sunshine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Salt Fyr & Salt food truck was on hand to offer lunchtime refreshments, and local musicians filled the air with their tunes.

Zoe Werner, 1 1/2, celebrates the holiday weekend with a pickle from Horman’s, one of the Havens Farmers Market’s most popular vendors. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Shelter Island Public Library head of Youth Services Sara Garcia entertained little ones with stories and crafts, after which some of them explored and climbed on the vintage farm machinery displayed on the grounds.

Tickets for the History Museum’s June 7 House Tour were on sale, and local author Deborah Price Lechmanski signed copies of her book, “Growing Up on Shelter Island: Happy Times and Sad Times,” for sale. It was also an opportunity for the museum to dispense some of its vintage photographs and local souvenirs at a Barn Sale.

Museum board members and staff offered information about the upcoming Proposition 4 vote on May 20 to support the institution’s operations. The Farmers Market will return for the summer on Saturday, May 24, kicking off the season on Memorial Day weekend.