Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 26, 2025

HISTORY AS A TEACHER

To the Editor:

I was with my grandkids in Washington D.C. for their spring break.

Among the many things that they saw that are pertinent to things happening today was an inscription, quoting Senator Daniel Inouye, on the memorial dedicated to the injustice done to Japanese Americans during WWII: “The lessons learned must remain as a grave reminder of what we must not allow to happen again to any group.”

Hopefully, we can all remember lessons learned.

JAMES EKLUND, Shelter Island

SERVING PROUDLY

To the Editor:

There are a lot of people who frequent the Shelter Island Heights Post Office that stopped by last week to wish Rich Buenaventura best wishes as he leaves the Island to accept a similar position in Patchogue, which is about 10 minutes from his home.

Although Rich has only been assigned to the Heights P.O. for a few years, he joins a list of wonderful, thoughtful, hard working postal workers who served this community proudly.

One of the joys of living here on Shelter Island is visiting the post office almost every day. Rich was a special postal employee who went out of his way to serve you, always polite and extremely helpful. He was sad to leave Shelter Island, but the commute to and from work everyday had convinced him to make this decision.

I just want to thank Rich for being a wonderful person and making my day just a little bit more special.

JIM COLLIGAN

Former councilman, Town of Shelter Island