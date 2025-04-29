Town Hall hearing set Wednesday on South Ferry rates, in person or via Zoom

A South Ferry boat crossing to North Haven. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Two weeks ago, it was North Ferry announcing its request for a rate hike and at the time South Ferry President Cliff Clark said his company’s request was submitted to the Suffolk County Bureau Review Office for a rate increase.

Mr. Clark will be at Town Hall Wednesday, April 30, at 7 p.m., for a discussion with the public about the requested rates.

The rate request report appears on the Town website under the Ferry Study Group’s page with full information about how rates would change if the request goes forward.

The session is open to the public at Town Hall or can be streamed live from the website via a Zoom connection.