Shelter Island Reporter Police Department blotter: April 30, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Patricia Foulkrod, of Santa Monica, Calif., was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manhanset Road on April 20.

Rony Agosto Javier, of Setauket, received a summons on April 20 for speeding on North Cartwright Road; 69 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Stephen Elliott of Hampton Bays was ticketed on April 20 on N. Cartwright Road for speeding: 51 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Laurie Depoto of Shelter Island received a summons on April 21 on North Ferry Road for an uninspected vehicle.

On April 24, David Brigham of Greenport was ticketed for driving the wrong way on Waverly Place, a one-way street.

ACCIDENTS

On April 23, Walter J. Shiels Jr. of Smithtown told police while turning a corner onto Chase Avenue from Grand Avenue his tractor trailer sideswiped a parked pickup belonging to Eric L. Springer of Shelter Island. Damage exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Radar enforcement was conducted in Menantic on the 18th, with no violations observed. A report of stolen checks was received on April 22. Police participated in Civil Rights training on April 22.

On April 24, a complainant told police that another driver had cut her off at Piccozzi’s gas station. An officer located the other driver at the North Ferry Terminal and issued a verbal warning.

On April 24, officers participated in the Senior Opioid Awareness Prevention luncheon. On that date, police issued verbal warnings for several traffic violations to a youth operating a dirt bike on North Ferry Road. A youth was escorted home and his father advised by an officer on that date.

A complaint about a parked vehicle was investigated on April 24, as was a report of a suspicious person in a dark landscaping truck in Westmoreland seeking water for his plants.

In other reports: police conducted school crossing duty; opened a locked vehicle; assisted with North Ferry traffic; attended “Lunch with an Officer” at school; provided a lift assist; and visited with the Pre-K class in support of Community Helpers Month.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On April 23, an anonymous report of an osprey nest being removed from a dock in Menantic was investigated. The subject stated that she had removed sticks that ospreys had gathered to make a nest and that there were no eggs or ospreys present.

A dog was fatally injured by a collision with a dump truck in West Neck when it ran onto the road on April 23. Dead deer in Center roadways were removed on April 19 and 21. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) assisted with several searches for dogs at large. An osprey nest leaning at an extreme angle down by Kissing Rock was reported by the ACO to the Group for the East End for reinforcement.

ALARMS

On April 18, police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to an anonymous complaint of smoke at a Center location. SIFD confirmed a campfire behind the residence was safe and necessary precautions were followed. A door alarm in Silver Beach on April 24 was confirmed by an employee to be accidental.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to three cases on April 19. Two patients were transported by helicopter to Stony Brook Hospital, one from Westmoreland and one from Klenawicus Airfield. One patient was transported to Southampton Hospital.

Patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by SIEMS on April 20 and 21. After evaluation and transport by SIEMS, a patient was transported to Stony Brook Hospital on April 24 from Klenawicus Airfield via Suffolk County Police Department Aviation.