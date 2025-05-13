Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 13, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On May 10, Jeffrey W. Reiter, 58, of Shelter Island, was arrested following an investigation into a reported domestic dispute. The defendant was charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief, related to destruction of property in excess of $250; and with 2nd-degree obstruction of government administration for attempting to flee the scene during the course of the investigation. He was transported to the Police Department and subsequently arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Erick Criollo Jimenez of Hampton Bays was ticketed on May 2 for speeding; 52 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on North Cartwright Road.

Karol Filipkowski of Cutchogue received a summons for an uninspected motor vehicle on May 2 on New York Avenue.

On May 8, Kayla Matters of Southampton received a ticket for disobeying a traffic control device on School Street.

ACCIDENTS

On May 2, police received a complaint from Jacqueline Selzer-Clark of Shelter Island that a car driven by Julia Labaton of New York City had struck her vehicle in the ferry line in Greenport and drove onto the North Ferry, with the second driver providing a phone number but not required information, saying she was continuing on to the South Ferry. Police subsequently stopped the second driver for speeding 53 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, on South Ferry Road. The driver stated she did not think the damage was significant and was advised that an exchange of insurance and identification documents was required before leaving the scene of an accident. An officer administered a field sobriety test, which was negative. The driver was given a verbal warning for speeding and advised to contact Southold Police to report the accident.

On May 5, Jovany Andradecordia of Shelter Island told police that while traveling on South Ferry Road he lost control due to the rain-slicked road, causing his car to spin and collide with a tree, causing damage to the adjacent lawn. Damage exceeded $1,000. The property owner was advised. The driver was issued a ticket for leaving the scene.

On May 6, S. Martinez Majdis of Shelter Island told police while turning onto Summerfield Place from Clinton Avenue, the back end of his truck skidded on the wet roadway and collided with a tree. Damage exceeded $1,000. The vehicle was towed.

OTHER REPORTS

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on May 2, resulting in one ticket. One-way sign enforcement in the Heights on that date noted no violations.

Distracted driving enforcement in the Center on the 2nd and 3rd found no violations. Warnings were issued after three traffic stops that day.

On May 3, juveniles observed fishing from the North Ferry boat Menhaden were deemed to be trespassing. They left the boat and prosecution was declined.

Police assisted with traffic patrols in support of the Island cleanup in the Menantic and Shorewood areas on May 3.

Responding to a report of a child running in the road unsupervised in the Center on May 4, an officer found the child at home and advised the mother to be sure adult supervision was provided.

In response to a report from the highway superintendent about complaints from nearby residents of marine gear being left at a Town landing in Tarkettle for several weeks, police spoke to the owner on May 5 about removal and he said he would comply. Sparking transformers in the Heights were reported to PSEG on May 5.

A boat reported sinking at a Heights dock on May 6 was de-watered by police and the caller notified. An officer patrolling the Heights on May 7 observed a person standing in the hedges on Grand Avenue opposite the Pharmacy. After interviewing the person, no further action was taken.

In other reports: rainfall monitoring was reported in the Heights; police performed court duty; DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons were taught to the 5th and 6th grades; several accidental 911 calls were received; police provided a lift assist; received a trespassing complaint; assisted with school crossing; deployed cones for flooding in West Neck; and provided security for the school baseball game on May 8.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) assisted in the searches for several dogs at large. The ACO helped a groundhog safely escape a window well and assisted a rabbit attacked by a cat in Silver Beach on May 5. A rabbit brought into a West Neck house on May 6 was released outside by the ACO. A large snapping turtle stuck under a vehicle in the Center on May 6 was freed by the ACO and released in a nearby pond.

ALARMS

A wasterwater treatment system alarm was activated in the Center on May 4. An officer turned off the alarm and advised the owner. A fire alarm at South Ferry on May 6 was deemed accidental by Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Chavez. A residential burglar alarm in Ram Island on May 7 was accidentally activated.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on May 2, 3, 5 and 8 and transported five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.