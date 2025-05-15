Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 15, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, MAY 20

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) BenAnna Band Musical Special. No registration required.

FRIDAY, MAY 23

Children’s Trivia Night, Library, (9+) 3 p.m. The team that gets the most right will take home gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MAY 15

Tickborne Diseases, Library, 12 p.m. Zoom. An expert from Stony Brook answers your questions. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, MAY 16

Work for the World: Peace Corps, Mashomack Visitor Center, 7 p.m. Dorie Hagler discusses Peace Corps experience and how you can get involved. Presented by the library. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 17

Mashomack Spring Volunteer Welcome, 9 to 10 a.m. Come learn about opportunities for teens and adults to get involved.Trail maintenance, woodworking, Manor House Event Support and more.

Toni Morrison Book Club, Library, 2 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

Perlman Music Program Alumni Concert, 5 p.m. PMP alum and violinist Masha Lakisova. Tickets $35 at perlmanmusicprogram.org

SUNDAY, MAY 18

Mashomack Bird Watch Breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Bring binoculars, join experts to walk through the woods to identify birds. Breakfast at the Manor House to follow. Option for guests to stay overnight Saturday at the Manor House. Registration on nature.org/nyevents.

MONDAY, MAY 19

Mystery Book Club, Library, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, MAY 20

Ways to Become More Self-sufficient, Library, 7 p.m. Zoom. How to use your own garden or backyard to rely less on the grocery store. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Shakespeare in Community, Library, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee, Thursday, May 15, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Bd. Meeting, Monday, May 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, May 19, 2 to 3 p.m.

Board of Assessment Review AM Session, Tuesday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Board of Assessment Review PM Session, Tuesday, May 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, May 21, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Thursday, May 22, 1 to 4 p.m.