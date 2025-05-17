Shelter Island Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? May 17, 2025

Can you ID the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

The simplest things are sometimes the most revered, especially when they connect us with our childhoods, and last week’s photo (see below) of Second Bridge got a good response.

Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Ed Hydeman and Roger McKeon weighed in with the correct ID of the little bridge that spans the flow in and out of Gardiner’s Creek from Dering Harbor.

Rich Surozenski, who knows his island as well as anyone, was right behind them, along with Cynthia Michalak, Lynda Steinmuller, Don Bender and Sharon Piccozzi Brown.

Ronald Tybaert responded with one word, but everyone got the picture: “Snappers.”

And Nancy DeMarco asked: “Where’s the fishing line?”

Finally, in a cherished memory brought forth by our photo, Gerald Boyle wrote: “I lived for jumping off that bridge.”