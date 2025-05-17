Vote for students Day of Gratitude

Shelter Island’s 4th and 5th graders pitch in to clean emergency service vehicles. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island students amass hundreds of hours of community service each year and in April, all students capped what might well be known as a grand outreach to the community in staging a Day of Gratitude.

They didn’t do it for recognition but to carry out what is an Island tradition of Islanders caring for one another and giving back.

But now comes work that the students’ effort has been selected to compete in the Long Island Spring Sports Heroes Video Challenge hosted by Team Up 4 Community.

This is the community’s opportunity to give back to the students by voting for them at https://www.teamup4community.org/l-i-spring-sports-heroes-video-challenge-2025.

Voting is open through Thursday, May 22. Log in and watch a video that captures the event and cast your vote for the Shelter Island team. Then Todd Gulluscio, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel, requests you reach out to your friends and relatives and ask them to cast their ballots on behalf of the local team,

The top three winners will receive scholarships and grants.