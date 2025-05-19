Shelter Island Country Club golf outing to support school

The Shelter Island Country Club clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

Thursday,,May 15, the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) proudly opened its doors — and fairways — in partnership with the Shelter Island School, hosting a fundraiser golf outing to support this summer’s educational trip to Spain.

SICC generously donated the use of its facility entirely free of charge, and all profits from the event—beyond basic operating costs—went directly toward airfare costs for students attending the 10-day language and culture immersion program in Cádiz and Seville. For many of the 13 students enrolled, it will be their first time traveling abroad.

“It’s incredibly wonderful for them,” said Lynne Colligan, an English teacher at the school and one of this summer’s chaperones. “Many kids didn’t even have passports before we started this process. This kind of experience, of being away from home, meeting kids from other cultures, learning how to act in a different country is life-changing.”

The trip is organized through the long-standing educational program Centro Mundolengua, which pairs American students with host families in Spain and places them in immersive language classes. Ms. Colligan has seen the impact of the program firsthand, not only as a teacher, but as a parent. Both of her daughters attended the trip in years past.

“One of my daughters ended up becoming a Spanish major,” she said. “She’s now fully bilingual and works as a bi-lingual advocate. The trip definitely helped shape her future.”

To help offset the rising cost of international travel, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation had already provided substantial support toward the program fee.

The golf outing at Goat Hill was aimed at closing the gap on airfare. The event featured a four-person scramble format over 18 holes, with prizes awarded for both net and gross winners. The winning group of Ian Weslek, John Brownlie, Andrew Ward, and Lance Willumsen posted a low score of 62.

The event also included a raffle with generous donations from local businesses, and a buffet meal hosted by the 1901 Grill. Jimmy Lang, owner of the grill, was a driving force behind the outing’s creation.

“Jimmy has been so eager to support the school,” Ms. Colligan said. “He came up with the idea for the golf outing and even set up a 50/50 raffle at the restaurant to keep the momentum going.”

That generosity extended to the broader Shelter Island community, with numerous tee sponsors, parent contributions, and the Club itself pitching in to make the event possible.

“Linda Springer and the Shelter Island Country Club have been so helpful,” Ms. Colligan said. “They supported us with the space, logistics, sign-ups — everything. It was really a team effort.”

The Shelter Island Country Club is honored to have supported our local students and to give back to the community in such a meaningful way.