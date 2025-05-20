Shelter Island School baseball team still undefeated in final week of season

Harrison Weslek crushes the ball in a home game against Southold/Greenport. (Credit: Cliff Clark)

One week after their energetic home opener, the Shelter Island School baseball team showed no signs of slowing down.

Harrison heads for first on his way to a double. (Credit: Cliff Clark)

Facing off against the Southold/Greenport combined team in a three-game series, the Islanders swept all three matchups, pushing their undefeated record to 10–0 and securing momentum heading into the final week of the season.

Monday’s Game: Shelter Island 10, Southold/Greenport 6

The week’s opener on the road proved to be the most competitive game of the week. An infield error in the top of the first inning allowed Southold/Greenport to plate two early runs, but sophomore Evan Weslek stayed composed on the mound, delivering consistent pitching to keep the game within reach.

The Islanders chipped away with steady offense, including base hits from the bottom of the lineup — especially Abie Roig and Cayman Morehead, who both reached base multiple times and led multiple offensive rallies.

A defensive highlight came midway through the game. Following a strikeout, a throw from the plate forced a runner on third to break for home. Third baseman Ryan Sanwald quickly threw the ball home, allowing Shelter Island to tag the runner out for a crisp double play.

Later in the game, Sebi Martinez fielded a difficult grounder to first from second base that ended a Southold rally and kept the Islanders ahead. With timely hits and sharp defense, Shelter Island held off a late push from the opposition to take the game 10–6.

Wednesday’s Blowout: Shelter Island 20, Southold/Greenport 1

Back at Fiske Field, despite some rain, the Islanders delivered a dominant performance in front of a strong home crowd. Senior Harrison Weslek took the mound and overwhelmed opposing batters with commanding pitches. Junior Harry Clark entered in relief for his second pitching appearance of the year, showcasing strong potential.

Friday Finale: Shelter Island 14, Southold/Greenport 7

Sophomore Evan Weslek returned to the mound at the end of the week, once again setting the tone with reliable pitching. Harry Clark closed the game with another effective relief appearance, while the Islanders’ bats powered a comfortable win to round out the week. Cayman Morehead stood out once again, collecting base hits in nearly every at-bat, including against a varsity-level pitcher from Greenport, and making several strong plays in the infield.

The Islanders are on the brink of capping off an undefeated season, with just three games remaining. On Monday, they hosted Amityville at Fiske Field for a doubleheader, and on Tuesday, they remained at Fiske Field to face Greenport/Southold for their final game of the season.

Tuesday will be more than just the season finale — the team will celebrate senior pitcher Harrison Weslek. The team’s only senior, Harrison has been a cornerstone of the Islanders’ pitching for years. After the game, the baseball team will join the softball team — who also have a home game that afternoon—for a joint celebration.