Five teachers granted tenure by Shelter Island School District: Geehreng is Employee of Month  

Shelter Island School

It was an evening of celebration May 12, as the Board of Education recognized its April Employee of the Month, Claire Geehreng, and granted tenure to five teachers — Lauren Farkas, Adrianne Pitch, Debra Sears, Kristin Sweeney and Erin Baskin.

Ms. Geehreng is an elementary school teacher, saluted by her colleagues for her dedication and the enthusiasm she brings to her teaching.

Personnel Director Todd Gulluscio expressed his delight in having a role in Ms. Geehreng’s hiring and pleasure in watching her succeed. Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said she is a major contributor to the district, enriching the elementary-level staff.

Ms. Geehreng told the Board and a room full of supporters that she loves her job.

It’s not unusual for the Board of Education to celebrate teachers earning tenure, but for five to attain that status at the same time is a rarity, especially for a small district. Tenure essentially grants a teacher the right to retain his or her position unless the teacher is terminated for cause or a position is eliminated. Teachers are required to complete a probationary period — typically four years and one day long — during which the teacher demonstrates effectiveness and suitability for continuing employment.

Band teacher Lauren Farkas demonstrated perseverance and enthusiasm, Mr. Gulluscio said. Mr. Doelger hailed her as one of the hardest workers on the staff and he noted her “tremendous sense of humor” and ability to work with students at all levels from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Adrianne Pitch earned tenure as an elementary level teacher. Mr. Gulluscio called her a “shining light” and Board President Kathleen Lynch said she is “a role model” for others. Mr. Doelger commented on how hard she works and called her “an excellent teacher.”

Debra Sears teaches English to students in grades 7 through 12. Mr. Doelger said Ms. Sears is a consummate professional and hard worker. Mr. Gulluscio noted she always steps up when she’s needed most.

Physical education teacher Kristin Sweeney transformed the physical education program, Mr. Gulluscio said. “It was an honor of a lifetime to work with you,” he told her. Mr. Doelger noted Ms. Sweeney came in under difficult circumstances and demonstrated she is “a real professional” demonstrating through hard work what the program would become.

“You’re a joy to be around,” Ms. Lynch told Ms. Sweeney.

Erin Baskin moved from a part-time role in the district to a full-time job in physical education, bringing her “can-do” attitude to her work, Mr. Gulluscio said. Thanks to her positive attitude, she “made the [school] family whole,” he added. Ms. Baskin reminds everyone in the school of why they’re here, Mr. Doelger said. She’s always smiling and running down the hall to do something that needs attention, he said.

Ms. Lynch added that she says “Yes” to everything.

Each of the faculty members who gained tenure expressed their gratitude for their jobs and thanked their families for encouragement and support. Ms. Sears summed it up by calling the school her “home away from home.”

Thanks to Board Clerk Jacki Dunning, an extraordinary baker, the teachers, their supporters and Board members feasted on cake in celebration.