Shelter Island Memorial Day 2025

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Lost at Sea Ceremony, 8 a.m., Bridge Street, Piccozzi Dock

• Singing of the Navy Hymn by John Kerr & Company

• Throwing of the Wreath followed by the 21 Gun Salute

• Taps:

Parade and Ceremony at Shelter Island Community Center, 10 a.m.

Ceremony, approximately 10:35-10:40 a.m.

• Greeting from American Legion Commander Michael Mundy

• Invocation by Rev. Charles McCarron of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

• National Anthem sung by Sara Mundy, and God Bless America sung by Linda Bonaccorso

• Introduction of Speakers by Commander Michael Mundy

• Ladies Auxiliary Speaker, Rita Gates, followed by introducing guest speaker, Sharon Gibbs, followed by Heather Reylek reciting ‘Flanders Fields.’

• Ceremonial Speaker, Commander Michael/ Zack Mundy

• Reading of Shelter Islanders killed-in-action, Fr. Peter DeSanctis,Our Lady of the Isle

• Laying of the wreaths, donated by the Shelter Island Garden Club, by the Ladies Auxiliary

• 21 Gun Salute, Wilson Circle

• Playing of Taps

• Closing Prayer by Rev. John Moore, Church of Christ

• Closing Remarks: Commander Mundy

• Barbecue, sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club, south side of Community Center