Shelter Island Memorial Day 2025
Lost at Sea Ceremony, 8 a.m., Bridge Street, Piccozzi Dock
• Singing of the Navy Hymn by John Kerr & Company
• Throwing of the Wreath followed by the 21 Gun Salute
• Taps:
Parade and Ceremony at Shelter Island Community Center, 10 a.m.
Ceremony, approximately 10:35-10:40 a.m.
• Greeting from American Legion Commander Michael Mundy
• Invocation by Rev. Charles McCarron of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
• National Anthem sung by Sara Mundy, and God Bless America sung by Linda Bonaccorso
• Introduction of Speakers by Commander Michael Mundy
• Ladies Auxiliary Speaker, Rita Gates, followed by introducing guest speaker, Sharon Gibbs, followed by Heather Reylek reciting ‘Flanders Fields.’
• Ceremonial Speaker, Commander Michael/ Zack Mundy
• Reading of Shelter Islanders killed-in-action, Fr. Peter DeSanctis,Our Lady of the Isle
• Laying of the wreaths, donated by the Shelter Island Garden Club, by the Ladies Auxiliary
• 21 Gun Salute, Wilson Circle
• Playing of Taps
• Closing Prayer by Rev. John Moore, Church of Christ
• Closing Remarks: Commander Mundy
• Barbecue, sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club, south side of Community Center