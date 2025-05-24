Shelter Island School District Budget revisions underway

Shelter Island School (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Following the May 20 loss at the polls to garner the needed 60% of voters endorsing the Shelter Island School District’s $13.85 million budget, the Board of Education wasted no time in turning attention to revising its request.

Board of Education members joined administrators in an executive session to discuss the loss and get a sense of direction about how to approach the re-vote set for June 17.

They set Wednesday, May 28, at 5 p.m. this week for a public meeting to lay out proposed spending cuts

The following Monday, June 2, the Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. to adopt a new budget and on Monday, June 9 there will be a public hearing on the proposal at 6 p.m.

If the revised budget were to fail to pass, the decision on spending would move from the local district to the New York State Education Department.