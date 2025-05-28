Suffolk County Water Authority issues drought warning: Town committee saw need a week earlier

(Courtesy Image)

It has been said numbers don’t lie. But taken in a vacuum, they can be misinterpreted.

The Island’s Water Advisory Committee (WAC) got it right last week when members greeted with skepticism the news that none of the state was considered “abnormally dry.”

On the heels of that statement and the WAC’s own advisory that the worst is not over, came a Suffolk County Water Authority warning to its customers: “The Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) has issued drought warnings and implemented water conservation measures due to persistent drought conditions, particularly on Long Island. These measures include Stage 1 Water Emergency alerts, odd-even watering schedules, and urging residents to avoid non-essential water usage. The drought has been classified as severe by the U.S. Drought Monitor.”

SCWA is an independent public benefit organization operating under the state Public Authority Law.

Thanks to years of data, WAC members Greg Toner and Sean Davy raised the alert that well level readings provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) were at their lowest level.

With the realization that the Island was still facing mixed news about a drought, the WAC put out its own alert to the public and hopes the Town Board will implement water conservation measures, since they consider this time of year in need of restrictions. With the usual population explosion, unrestricted water use could create a critical problem this summer.

New WAC Chairman Andrew Chapman said it’s imperative to follow the data that shows test well levels well below normal. His aim is to set some clear directions for the committee during the next 12 to 18 months. The aim is to cite specific objectives members and others want to achieve.

Several years ago, the WAC, seeking to prevent politics from entering into decisions about when to impose water restrictions, tried to establish baselines that would trigger various levels of water conservation. One member of the reconstituted WAC will be charged with monitoring reports and recommending policy guidance relating to drought conditions.

Going forward, it appears the reconstituted WAC will continue to focus on data and education.

At the May 19 WAC meeting, Mr. Chapman thanked three former members who were not reappointed — Douglas Sherrod, Ken Pysher and Lisa Shaw. He also thanked Mr. Grand for his years of leadership; Mr. Grand, in turn, expressed confidence in Mr. Chapman’s ability to lead the committee.

Mr. Chapman outlined several other areas for assignment to members. They include:

• Tracking precipitation levels.

• Gathering and presenting well level information from the USGS to share with the committee.

• Developing community events similar to public discussions about water quality and quantity that became a hallmark of WAC educational efforts offered in the past year.

• Release of a brochure dealing with irrigation that could lead to Town Code changes.

• Following through with the effort to get a monitoring well in Silver Beach to provide readings on saltwater intrusion.

• Assistance on a “Perfect Earth” event in conjunction with the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church that has been focusing on its efforts that resulted in the church becoming an “Earth Care Community.” That event is slated for July 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the church.