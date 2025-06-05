Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: June 5, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JUNE 5
Children’s Trivia Night, Library, (9+) 4 p.m. The winning team gets gift cards for Maria’s Kitchen.
SATURDAY, JUNE 7
Story Time at the Library, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.
Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (2+) Under the tent. No registration required.
TUESDAY, JUNE 10
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11
Mashomack Craft Day, Early Childhood, 2:45 p.m. Ages 2+, Story time and craft. Presented by the library at Mashomack Preserve.
THURSDAY, JUNE 12
Break the record: Marshmallow Tower, (10 + ), 4 p.m. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, JUNE 13
Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2:30 p.m., Library Tent at the Community Center.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, JUNE 7
Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.
Community Clothing Swap, 25 Smith Street, 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Clothing, shoes, accessories for children and adults. Park on street.
Summer Dialogue, Chris Pavone discusses his new thriller, The Doorman, 5 p.m., Library Tent at the Community Center.
Fresh Pond Fundraiser, Rams Head Inn, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cocktails and appetizers $150, to support cleanup programs.
SUNDAY, JUNE 8
World Ocean Day Kayak Trip, Mashomack, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adults only, kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Advance registration required at [email protected]
TUESDAY, JUNE 10
Shelter Island Book Club, at the History Museum, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. “On Fire Island.” Visit silibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11
Estate and Medicaid Planning, Zoom, 1 p.m. Presented by the library. Visit silibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY, JUNE 13
SATURDAY, JUNE 14
Varney Poetry Reading, Library Tent at Legion, 5 p.m. Virginia Walker and Fran Castan will be joined by members of the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable who will read from the library’s poetry collection. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TOWN
MEETINGS
WQIAB, Thursday, June 5, 6 to 7 p.m.
West Neck Water District Board, Friday, June 6, 3 to 4 p.m.
Community Preservation Fund Adv. Bd, Monday, June 9, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Town Board Meeting, Monday, June 9, 6 to 9 p.m.
Capital Grants Committee, Tuesday, June 10, 10 to 11 a.m.
Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
Planning Board, Tuesday, June 10, 7 to 9 p.m.
Fire District Meeting, Tuesday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.
Board of Ethics, Thursday, June 12, 2 to 4 p.m.
Community Housing Board, Thursday, June 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m.