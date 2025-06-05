Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: June 5, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

Children’s Trivia Night, Library, (9+) 4 p.m. The winning team gets gift cards for Maria’s Kitchen.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Story Time at the Library, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (2+) Under the tent. No registration required.

TUESDAY, JUNE 10

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11

Mashomack Craft Day, Early Childhood, 2:45 p.m. Ages 2+, Story time and craft. Presented by the library at Mashomack Preserve.

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Break the record: Marshmallow Tower, (10 + ), 4 p.m. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2:30 p.m., Library Tent at the Community Center.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Community Clothing Swap, 25 Smith Street, 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Clothing, shoes, accessories for children and adults. Park on street.

Summer Dialogue, Chris Pavone discusses his new thriller, The Doorman, 5 p.m., Library Tent at the Community Center.

Fresh Pond Fundraiser, Rams Head Inn, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cocktails and appetizers $150, to support cleanup programs.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

World Ocean Day Kayak Trip, Mashomack, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adults only, kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Advance registration required at [email protected]

TUESDAY, JUNE 10

Shelter Island Book Club, at the History Museum, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. “On Fire Island.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11

Estate and Medicaid Planning, Zoom, 1 p.m. Presented by the library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Varney Poetry Reading, Library Tent at Legion, 5 p.m. Virginia Walker and Fran Castan will be joined by members of the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable who will read from the library’s poetry collection. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN

MEETINGS

WQIAB, Thursday, June 5, 6 to 7 p.m.

West Neck Water District Board, Friday, June 6, 3 to 4 p.m.

Community Preservation Fund Adv. Bd, Monday, June 9, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Town Board Meeting, Monday, June 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

Capital Grants Committee, Tuesday, June 10, 10 to 11 a.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 10, 1 to 4 p.m.

Planning Board, Tuesday, June 10, 7 to 9 p.m.

Fire District Meeting, Tuesday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.

Board of Ethics, Thursday, June 12, 2 to 4 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, June 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m.