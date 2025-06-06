Shelter Island Police: Woman seriously injured in bike accident

(Reporter file))

At 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, Shelter Island Police and Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to an accident on Route 114 of a woman seriously injured in a e-bike accident.

Melissa Paller, 47, of Shelter Island, was found lying in the roadway, being moved by bystanders, according to the police.

Police and EMS personnel provided first aid at the scene before transporting her to Klenawicus Airfield where she was flown to Stony Brook Hospital by MEDEVAC helicopter for treatment.

Police reported that Ms. Paller had been operating the e-bike when she hit a curb, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and fall. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, police said.

Police said the incident is being actively investigated.