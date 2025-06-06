Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: June 6, 2025
lListings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 28, 2025.
Dering Harbor (11965)
• Richard Smith Trust to Peter Swerdloff & Nancy Foner, 6G Nicoll Road (701-1-1-17) (R) $2,250,000
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Patricia Rosenberg & Andrew & Steven Rosenberg to Kingshaus LLC, 6 Great Circle Drive (700-1-1-55) (V) $775,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Cohen I Trust to Frederick Thayer, 42 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-21) (R) $994,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Thomas Egner to Frank DeCarlo & Dulcinea Benson, 8665 Main Road (1000-31-3-14) (R) $975,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Joseph & Lucia Henderson to John & Laura Cooper, 4322 Central Avenue (1000-10-11-1.002) (R) $4,525,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Robert & Gail Ghosio to Jarvis Hamptons Management LLC, 33 Sunset Lane (1000-33-4-48) (R) $975,000
• SV Greenport LLC to County of Suffolk, 59670 North Road (1000-44-4-5.001) (R) $400,000
LAUREL (11948)
• William & Suzanne Crabtree to Blu Belle LLC, 1487 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-69-4-3) (R) $2,950,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Ralph & Cheryl Freeman & Heather Hughes to Erik Walter & Sandra Lancaster, 600 Wavecrest Lane (1000-100-3-6) (R) $875,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Roger Tabor & Andrea Petratos to Josef Windisch, 1365 Plum Island Lane (1000-15-5-6) (R) $890,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Richard & Breanne Rothwell to Geoffrey & Michelle Brady, 840 Town Harbor Lane (1000-64-5-5) (R) $1,885,000
• Christopher & Andrea Mandfredi to Matthew & Brandy Kaessinger, 320 Burgundy Court (1000-51-3-3.015) (R) $1,250,000
• Ioannis & Anna Tsimis to Jason & Taima Ramsey, 55370 County Road 48 (1000-52-3-26) (R) $745,000
• Gary Gillanders to Walter Gless, 800 Koke Drive
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)