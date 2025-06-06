Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: June 6, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

FOCUS ON THE FUTURE

To the Editor:

Last week’s editorial struck a chord with me, and I am in complete agreement. Then attending Paul Mobius’ Memorial on Sunday made me realize all the things I love about this place.

I was a fortunate “city kid” who got to spend some part of every summer at my mom’s family’s house in Sag Harbor from 1953 to 1972 (my cousin continues to own the property). Throughout the 1970s, I was an avid sailor, staying on board several boats I owned at every opportunity. By the 1980s I owned a home here and by 1992 I was a full-time resident and never looked back to NYC.

Locally, we are at a juncture, and I submit that we all consider a simple point: governance and society are trustees of time. Our responsibility is not just to avoid harm but to actively build resilient, adaptable foundations — ecological, economic, and moral — so future generations inherit not just survival, but the possibility of flourishing.

Whether Paul Mobius, me, or folks here with ancestry back to the 1600s, we are all transplants to this place. Surely at this contentious juncture in our history we can find a way to recover the “Island Way,” and renew our connection to community with a focus on a future that considers us all.

JOHN CRONIN, P.E., Shelter Island

Mr. Cronin has held a variety of Town-related positions for two decades including Town Engineer.

POSITIVE OUTCOMES

To the Editor:

Below is a copy of a letter I sent to State Senator Anthony Palumbo on the matter of buoy removal within the 1st Congressional District:

Dear Sen. Palumbo: It was terrific meeting with you yesterday with my wife, Betsy, and my 101+-year-old-mom, JoMarie, during yesterday’s ice cream social and celebration at Peconic Landing. The residents and attendees were thrilled to meet with you as you presented each recipient with their personal proclamation.

As the former Mayor of the Village of Dering Harbor, I had worked with the late Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty and former Assemblyman Fred Thiele’s successful program to support the MTA’s service upgrades to the East End and Greenport Station among other local issues.

Many thanks for offering to discuss the buoy removal issue with Rep. LaLota. Safe navigation is a serious issue facing our waters within the 1st Congressional District, and I can speak for many folks who have lived on the water all their lives who have a difficult time understanding why the U.S. Coast Guard would risk removing long-standing navigational aids.

The buoy removal plan includes the waters of Shelter Island, Long Island Sound, Gardiner’s Bay, Fishers Island Sound, Three Mile Harbor, Block Island, Narragansett Bay, Woods Hole, Buzzards Bay, The Elizabeth Islands and Martha’s Vineyard. The buoys slated for removal provide essential navigational aids necessary for safe passage in unfamiliar waters, shallow depths and when bad weather impairs visibility.

Every resident will appreciate your effort to help resolve this with a positive outcome.

JOHN T. COLBY JR., Shelter Island

HONORING JEAN

To the Editor:

Thank you, Shelter Island for honoring my twin, Jean Dickerson, last Saturday with such compassion, generosity, and love. Pastor Steve of the Presbyterian Church created a picture of Jean that brought her wonderful life into focus and our niece, Lynn Sullivan, graced Jean’s grave with a beautiful, thoughtful bouquet representing flowers and colors Jean loved.

The ceremonies of the Daughters of the American Revolution and of the American Legion Auxiliary added sweet gravitas. Nanette Lawrenson and the Board of the Shelter Island History Museum honored Jean’s memory with a bench to preserve her name at the place Jean loved deeply, and provided the venue for our celebration.

We were honored that our classmate, Bill Clark, spoke of growing up together; our nieces Lynn Sullivan and Barbara Degnan read of wild college escapades penned by their mother and our classmate, Diane. We heard touching tributes from John D’Amato and others that gave us a feeling of Jean’s impact on her friends and family. Mary Wilson, although hurt and in pain, made her signature potato salad for the family and we were blessed to have family come from near and far, from Danbury, Conn. and Alexandria, Va., to Florida, New Jersey, and California.

Jean’s partner and love, Flo Hosp, was the guiding force and the heart of the celebration. Jean’s life was enhanced and completed by Flo’s care and compassion. We all love Flo, don’t we?

Again, thank you, Shelter Island for your care and most of all, for the love you shared about Jean. My heart is full.

JANE DICKERSON FOWLER, Shelter Island

BUZZING WITH ENERGY

To the Editor:

It was wonderful to see so much of our community at the Memorial Day Parade.

With warmer weather here, neighbors are reconnecting, the events calendar is filling up, and Shelter Island is buzzing with energy once again.

I want to share a few of the great community events coming up. The community is welcome to the Shelter Island Democratic Committee’s Quarterly Open Meeting on Sunday, June 8, at All Seasons Catering. At our last gathering, residents had the chance to meet candidates face-to-face, and share their concerns, all the while enjoying some excellent snacks. We were able to get answers to some pressing questions and identify where we need more information.

This month also launches “Liz and Shelby’s Pizza & Politics,” a new monthly series where you can chat with local candidates over a slice in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. For those who prefer morning conversations, Gordon Gooding’s Coffee & Conversation continues the first Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Islander — a great way to start the day with civic engagement.

July 6 is our “Campaign Kickoff and Backyard BBQ” from 2 to 4 p.m.. Registration will be available on our website later this month.

Finally, I want to express my unwavering support for Greg Toner, who stepped back from his Town Board race to focus on his health. Thankfully, Greg remains a dedicated voice on the Democratic Committee, Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, and Water Advisory Committee. I’m grateful for his service and proud of his thoughtful decision to put his well-being first.

CATHERINE BRIGHAM, Chairperson, Shelter Island Democratic Committee