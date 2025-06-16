Shelter Island School (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Polls open at Shelter Island School Tuesday at noon and in-person voting continues through 9 p.m. Islanders can cast ballots on a revised 2025-26 budget proposal of $13.298 million, after reducing the original $13.85 million budget by $556,443 to bring the request within the State mandated tax cap.

When the budget that pierced the cap failed at the polls, the district had three choices. Put the original $13.85 budget up again with no other propositions on the ballot and take a chance it would pass; reduce the request to bring it within the tax cap; or go immediately to a State-controlled “contingency budget.

The contingency budget would allow no money to be spent on equipment and would have the same tax levy as the budget in effect through the 2024-25 school year and close use of the building to the community unless sponsors paid entire costs of opening the facility for any event. That would include use of the FIT Center.

The Board of Education opted to cut its original budget proposal that resulted in closing its Pre-K3 program; laying off one popular full-time elementary teacher who happened to be the last hired; and cut hours of several other district employees.

Two weeks in a row, residents packed the Board of Education conference room to ask for funding the Pre-K3 program, but it couldn’t be done.

Should the revised budget be rejected, the district will automatically be placed on a contingency budget.

Absentee ballots not yet turned in must be presented to Board of Education Clerk Jacki Dunning by 5 p.m. Tuesday to ensure they are counted.

In-person voting takes place Tuesday in the conference room from noon to 9 p.m.

Shelter Island School budget up for vote Tuesday