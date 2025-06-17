Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 17, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Brendan P. Carroll of West Palm Beach was ticketed on Ram Island Drive on June 6 for unlicensed operation.

Morena A. Sanchez Pineda of Greenport received a summons on June 6 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Ram Island Road and for having a front seat occupant while driving with a learner’s permit.

ACCIDENT

Alfredo A. Valdes of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on North Menantic Road on June 8 when a deer ran into the roadway, striking his vehicle and causing over $1,000 in damage.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On June 6, a bay constable saw a winter stake floating just below the surface in Smith’s Cove, presenting a hazard to navigation. The owner was contacted and agreed to have his mooring contractor remedy the issue. Following up on report of commercial clamming in Miss Annie’s Creek in Mashomack on two prior dates, a bay constable confirmed that no one has permission to harvest shellfish in that location and was asked to advise clammers to refrain from further harvesting in that area.

Constables performed Environmental Conservation Law checks in Hiberry Lane on June 8.

A caller complained about a vessel narrowly missing a foilboarder when leaving West Neck Harbor on June 8. The 30’ center console vessel was said to be traveling at 30 mph and the caller believed that its captain didn’t see the boarder. The caller asked about the speed limit in the harbor and was advised it was 45 mph; he was also advised to attend a waterways committee meeting and voice his concerns about speed in the harbor.

While on patrol on June 12, a bay constable noticed a sailboat fouled in its mooring pendant and advised Coecles Harbor Marina.

PARKING TICKETS

Ten parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 6, police investigated unknown males seen entering a house without permission. Police received a report about a neighbor trespassing while erecting a fence on the 6th and advised the complainant about the process of pursuing trespass charges. After observing the operator of an e-bike fail to stop and yield right of way to oncoming traffic while making a right turn, an officer issued verbal warnings and escorted the operator to his residence, later making contact with others in the residence to advise them of the concerns.

A report from a complainant about cyclists not wearing helmets and reflective gear at nighttime was received on the 6th. Responding to a report of a pallet of topsoil being dropped in the road by a Home Depot truck in Silver Beach on that date, police deployed traffic cones and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) for removal.

On June 7, police investigated a report of trees being cut down on Town property in Montclair. An officer contacted the owner who had received permission from the

SIHD superintendent. A hiker called on the 7th requesting assistance getting back to the hiker’s vehicle from the Red Trail in Mashomack; police contacted staff who assisted the hiker.

Police received a complaint on June 8 about a totaled vehicle being dropped off in a driveway; the complainant was advised this was a civil matter.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on June 10. An owner surrendered his pellet gun for destruction on June 11.

A person observed walking through various properties with a garbage bag was questioned on June 12; she stated she was cutting bamboo. She was advised to remain off private property and stop cutting bamboo.

In other reports: police completed rifle qualification; performed school crossing duty; responded to a fallen tree causing a power outage; performed court duty; advised individuals to lower loud music; reported downed branches to the Highway Department; responded to accidental 911 calls; and assisted with ferry traffic.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Baby bunnies orphaned by a lawnmower in Hay Beach on June 5 were taken by the Animal Control Officer (ACO) to be cared for until old enough to be released. An injured catbird in Cartwright was placed in a tree by the ACO; it then flew away. The ACO euthanized a snapping turtle that had been hit by a vehicle in the Center.

A grackle chick and another young bird were taken by the ACO on June 6 to be cared for until they could be released. A red-tailed hawk in distress in Sylvester Manor was captured by the ACO and taken to Wildlife Rescue for treatment of neurological symptoms.

The ACO conducted beach patrol at Wades and Crescent on June 5, 6 and 8. A robin hit by a vehicle near the South Ferry on June 8 was taken to Wildlife Rescue for care. A possum reported dying that day had run up a tree when the ACO arrived; it had only been playing dead. A turkey chick found covered with ticks on June 10 was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator for care.

ALARMS

On June 6, two residential alarms were activated in the Center. In each case, an officer canvassed the area, found the premises secure and notified the owner.

A fire alarm in the Center on June 7 was investigated by police and Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) who confirmed the alarm was activated by shower steam.

A smoke detector in Longview was activated on the 7th. SIFD was on the scene and confirmed it was a false alarm. A fire alarm on June 9 in Dering Harbor was activated by sanding; SIFD was on the scene and confirmed. A motion alarm in the Center on the 9th was accidentally set off.

Police and SIFD responded to a smoke condition in South Ferry Hills on June 10. An electrical issue was identified and PSEG contacted to correct it. A residential alarm in Tarkettle on that date was investigated and no issue found. A smoke condition on the 10th was found by SIFD to have been caused by power washing, when spray contacted an electrical outlet. SIFD advised the owner to contact an electrician to correct the issue.

Cobwebs on a smoke detector in Cartwright caused an alarm to go off on June 12; police and SIFD confirmed there was no emergency. Police and SIFD responded to a fire alarm in Cartwright and were told there were issues with the system. Chief Pelletier confirmed there was no emergency.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on June 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 and transported seven patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. Two persons refused medical attention.