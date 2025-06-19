Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2025

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

VALEDICTORIAN Johanna Kaasik

Among her classmates who demonstrated many strengths in their academic career, Johanna emerged as the Valedictorian of her graduating class.

She will be heading to the University of Notre Dame, where she participated in the Summer Scholars Program in accounting in 2024, to pursue a dual major in accounting and finance.

Her interest in all things financial created a bond with retiring school district treasurer Deborah Vecchio, who said while the nature of her job touches every aspect of the school’s programs, she doesn’t get to interact with students as much as she would like. But thanks to the shared interest in finance, she has come to know Johanna and is confident that she will succeed in her next educational experiences and future career choices.

Seeking to explore her family background, Johanna enrolled in an online course from Üleilmakool, an Estonian school offering students living outside that country, the opportunity to learn the Estonian language, culture and literature. She also acted in a New York Estonian Youth short film, “Salalaulupidu.”

Johanna has already received honors, awards and certifications from three organizations: She is an Advanced Placement Scholar for her exemplary college level achievements; a sixth team Class D All State Athlete selected by the New York Volleyball Coaches, and recognition from the Suffolk County Volleyball Coaches Association, with an All County Academic Award and an All Classification D Award in 2024.

Johanna has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities. She is President and past Treasurer of the National Honor Society; Senior Class President and former Class Treasurer; Treasurer of the Student Council; International Diplomacy Student at the 2023 National Student Leadership Council; a leader at the Retreat Teen Leadership Council; and a participant in the leadership and service retreat for the 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Association.

In her athletic pursuits, she has excelled as Varsity Cheerleading captain and captain of the Varsity Girls Volleyball Team. She is also president of the Junior Garden Club and a member of the Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

Other activities have included the Yearbook Club and the Drama Club where she has acted and served as microphone manager.

As is typical of Shelter Island students, Johanna has contributed a lot of time to community service. Since 2022, she has taught children about Estonian culture through crafts and activities; raised funds and helped build a house through the Habitat for Humanity program; and raised money and awareness about research needs to fight Muscular Dystrophy.

Add to that, she has collected food and toiletry contributions to benefit the local food pantry and made flower arrangements to accompany food delivered to Island seniors through the Meals on Wheels program. She also participated in the Island Clean-ups on roadsides, beaches and at Mashomack Preserve and Camp Quinipet and bused tables at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Celebrity Chef Dinners.

As if all of that hasn’t been enough, Johanna has found time to work at the Perlman Music Program, collecting contributions and providing information to guests; managed online and in-person sales at the Shelter Island Historical Society (now the History Museum); and provided customer service at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

As she prepares to leave the Island for her college studies she knows she will miss her family and the beach. When her new classmates ask about her high school, Johanna will tell them it’s “very, very small.”

As for her favorite teacher, she said she likes them all and “each have different things they do well.”

SALUTATORIAN Jaxson Rylott

Jaxson Rylott is looking forward to the future but knows he is leaving behind a very unique educational experience on Shelter Island. Its small classes enable students to know all their teachers and classmates “more than in an ordinary school,” he said.

“It’s a lot more relaxed,” he said.

But even in a small school, it’s not easy to emerge as one of the top two students in the graduating class. Having done so, Jaxson is well prepared for his education to continue at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., a school that has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best universities in the nation. He will be able to tell his new friends at Quinnipiac that his high school was similarly saluted by U.S. News &World Report along with other major accolades.

Another good reason to pursue his studies at Quinnipiac, where he will major in Sports Communication, is that 96.9% of its students are employed or pursuing advanced degrees within six months of graduation.

Looking back on his high school years, he counts social studies teacher Sean Brennan as his favorite.

“He has consistently been a funny and great teacher throughout my high school experience,” Jaxson said, adding wryly, “He has never gotten me mad.”

Jaxson became a member of the National Junior Honor Society in the seventh grade and has been in the National Honor Society since 10th grade.

He has been on the High Honor Roll in grades 9 through 11 and named a Scholar Athlete in grades 7 through 11.

Jaxson has demonstrated leadership qualities as Vice President of the National Honor Society and a Student Council Representative this year. He was President of his Class in the 9th and 10th grades and was active in the Rotary Youth Leadership Association Program in the spring of his 10th grade year.

Jaxson put in 118 hours of community service: The Day of Gratitude Veteran Clean-up, Southampton Town United Junior Coach Volunteer, fundraiser for the Shelter Island Education Foundation Garden Party, PTSA Student Liaison, Light the Night Fundraiser, graduation and scholarship awards ceremonies, the National Honor Society (NHS) Cardboard Campout, the NHS food drive and bake sales, the Thanksgiving event, Habitat for Humanity, the 10K Joey’s Mile flag placements, a retirement party for volunteers, the PTSA book fair, the quail release, the after school soccer program, the PTSA Book Fair and Holiday Boutique and Pastor Steve’s garden clean-up.

Athletics has played a prominent role throughout Jaxson’s years at Shelter Island, with several accolades in those endeavors.

He has participated in the Southampton Town United Travel Soccer Club since he was in the 7th grade and has been captain for two years. He has also captained the junior varsity members in the past two years and played intramural soccer when he was in the 10th grade.

From the 7th through the 9th grade he was a member of the cross country team and in grade 10, Jaxson became Varsity Cross Country captain.

He was a member of the varsity winter track team in grades 7 through 10 and spring track team in grades 7 through 9.

Among his other distinctions in sports, Jaxson won a Most Valuable Player (MVP) in junior varsity soccer in the 11th grade. In 2022, his team placed 32nd out of 207 teams and as a 10th grader, he was the second highest scorer at the Gothia Cup competition.

Jaxson qualified for the cross country state finals when he was in the 10th grade, took home MVP awards in varsity boys cross country and varsity boys winter track in the 10th grade. The year before he was chosen MVP in the varsity boys spring track.

Along with all his academic and athletic pursuits, Jaxson has also worked at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, assisting members on the golf course, staging golf carts and training new employees.

DARIANA DURAN ALVARADO

Dariana has definite plans for after high school: she will enter a nursing program, pursuing her Bachelors Degree at Adelphi University.

She has been a member of the National Honor Society since 2023, serving as Treasurer since 2024. She received Scholar Athlete Awards in 2022-2024. Other awards include the Shining Star Academic Award 2023-24; Highest U.S. History Average; Highest Average Certificates in Podcasting and Graphic Design.

Dariana has been an outstanding athlete, playing volleyball since junior high and served on the JV and varsity teams, and being captain of that team since 2024. She’s also played JV softball and basketball as well as varsity cheerleading.

During high school, she worked at SALT Waterfront Restaurant. She worked at the Westhampton Care Center since 2024 and is receiving Certification as a Nursing Assistant. She has already been certified in AHA CPR/AED and Narcan. Also, working as a babysitter, she realized the responsibility for taking care of another person’s health and safety.

Her community service includes collecting food and funds for the local food pantry; assisting with the Blood Drive; Cardboard Campout and building houses for Habitat for Humanity; setting up for the 10K; raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy; and helping with the Egg Hunt.

Going to a small school like Shelter Island gave her opportunities, including getting to know students in other grades because her class was so small, as well as the chance to play multiple sports.

She singles out Mrs. Baskin as her favorite teacher because “she is just the type of person to help anyone out with whatever they need…she’s also a great coach who always gives advice and motivation…who definitely needs to be loved and respected at the school.”

ROBERT BECKWITH

stage crew for the school play productions in 2023 and 2025.

Robert has held jobs at The Islander and Piccozzi’s. He was Chief Technology Officer for a virtual technology enterprise in 2022-2023.

He ran track in the winter of 2021 and participated in the Youth Leadership Summit in 2022.

As to what he’ll miss about the Island, it’s “probably the tightness of the community and lack of crime — both great things.”

BETHZAIDA CAMPOS

Betzaida has been a member of the National Honor Society since 2022, served as Class Secretary in 2021-22 and has been Class Treasurer since 2022.

She will be studying Finance at Penn State University. She worked as a bilingual receptionist at Binder Pools, where she was also a Pool Construction Extern, and at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy.

She’s enjoyed working at the school newspaper and as Youth Discussion Leader in the Bible Study Group. She has helped backstage for the school plays since 2023. She was Manager for the Varsity Volleyball Team since 2024.

Betzaida helped collect donations to Operation Airdrop to help with Hurricane Helene relief in 2024. She’s also a volunteer with the Marine Families Support Group. She has been an Educational Volunteer in Ecuador since 2023 and served as an interpreter here for local families. If asked to describe what it was like going to school here, she said she will say, “It feels like a party every day.”

NATHAN CRONIN

Nathan earned a place in the Honor Roll or High Honor Roll from 2019 to the present, and has been a member of the National Honor Society since 2022. He served as Class Vice-president since 2023. He was a member of the Drama Club for four years, garnering a Teeny Award nomination for the lead in this year’s show, “Big Fish.” During high school, Nathan worked at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Shelter Island Party Rentals.

Nathan was active in many community efforts, including Habitat for Humanity; Beach and Community Cleanups; Joey’s Mile flag placement for the 10K; the Youth Group’s “Everything but the Turkey” food donation event; Senior Repair Program; Light the Night for Leukemia and Lymphoma; and the Shoe Drive.

As a member of the Yearbook Club, he served as Treasurer 2023-2025. He was a Youth Group member since 2019 and sang in Select Choir 2023-2025. He received Scholar Athlete Awards from 2019 to 2025.

Nathan is looking forward to studying Anthropology at the University of Arizona. He will miss Shelter Island, though, he said — especially “the beaches.”

MARLON HUERTAS MALDONADO

Marlon said a highlight of his high school years was playing soccer; he played on the JV Soccer team in 2023-24. He worked in White Oak Farm and Gardens, where he was responsible for training new employees and designing and implementing landscapes. He’d like to have his own business someday. On the school’s Gratitude Day, he helped to do spring cleaning at the home of a veteran. He received a 2023-2024 Residential Structures Shining Star Award for building a commercial shed. He also received a U.S. History Shining Star Award. He’s participated in Media Production and Public Speaking. He didn’t have a favorite teacher to single out, saying “Everyone is great here.”

CHARLES MURRAY

In addition to earning his high school diploma, Charlie has received HVAC EPA Certification while attending Suffolk County BOCES. Charlie will be attending Suffolk County Community College, with plans to become an automotive technician. Studying Residential Structures, he learned basic carpentry skills and built a 12’ by 12’ shed. He learned about saving, credit, budgeting, mortgages and investing in the Business and Finance Program. He enjoyed learning about video production, including shooting, editing and sound using Final Cut Pro in the Media Production Course. Charlie recalled that one of the highlights of his time in high school was playing on the basketball team. While attending high school on the Island, he also worked at Slice Pizza all four years, as well as at Ace Hardware in 2022-2023. Charlie described Shelter Island as “one of the most unique places you can grow up.”

JONATHAN ORTIZ PORON

Jonathan named English teacher Lynne Colligan as the one who helped him the most, especially learning English. He greatly enjoyed the field trip to New York City and attending shows — and probably his favorite thing about high school was “making friends.”

Jonathan has worked at The Islander during high school, and plans to continue working there after graduation. He also plans to get training to work in a trade like plumbing or electrical work.

One of his favorite activities was playing on the soccer team for two years (2023-24). He enjoyed working on a Sylvester Manor construction project as a community service, as well as well as building a 12 x 12 shed in Residential Structures. While in school, Jonathan also learned video production skills including shooting, video editing and sound, using Final Cut Pro.

HARRISON WESLEK

Harrison excelled in athletics, serving as captain of baseball, basketball and golf teams. He was chosen as Most Valuable Player of those teams several times. He started a soccer program at the school in 2023, and served as that team’s captain as well. He’s received a Scholar-Athlete award each year since 2021. In Section XI Basketball, he made All League and Academic All Conference in 2024.

He was a member of the National Honor Society, making Honor Roll and High Honor Roll through high school. Harrison has served as Student Council president since 2022 and Class Vice-president since 2021. His community activities, include serving American Legion dinners; Shoe Drive; Scholastic Book Fair; Food Drive; and Light the Night fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Harrison started his own business, Island Shine Auto Detail, and has been working on scaling it for over a year. Before that, he worked as a lifeguard and at SALT and 1901 Grill. Entrepreneurship is definitely his priority, and he plans to make it his focus at the University of Tampa.

He says he’ll miss “the stunning sunrises and tranquility of the Island” as well as the close friendships in school and the community.

Everyone here at the Reporter offers congratulations to this outstanding group of young people and best wishes for the brightest of futures.