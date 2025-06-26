Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: June 26, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

Children’s Movie Day, 4 p.m., (9+) Dog Man. Library.

TUESDAY, JULY 1

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2

Children’s Mashomack Day, 3 – 4 p.m., Library and Mashomack staff offer programs on Wednesdays featuring crafts, reading, exploring nature.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

Great Decisions, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. America at a Global Crossroads, led by Kirk Ressler. At the History Museum and on Zoom. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Mystery Writer discussion, 5 – 7 p.m. MAJU Gallery, 188 N. Ferry Rd. Art historian and author Helen A. Harrison discusses her mystery,“A Willful Corpse.” Register at [email protected]

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Bird Photography, Mashomack, 7 – 10 a.m. (12+) Don Bindler and Jim Colligan offer expert tips. Advance registration required at [email protected]

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. “The Winter’s Tale.” Visit silibrary.org to register.

Toni Morrison Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. “Beloved.” Led by Terry Lucas. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Summer Dialogue, 5 p.m., “The Containment.” Michelle Adams interviewed by Kathleen Gooding on her book, focused on the struggle to integrate schools in the Nixon era, Library Tent at Legion.

Farm to Table Benefit, Sylvester Manor, 6 – 10:30 p.m. Fundraiser on Manor grounds. Tickets at sylvestermanor.org/event/farm-to-table-benefit-2/

Hay Beach Property Owners Assn., Members’ Cocktail Party, 3 – 6 p.m., 64 Gardiners Bay Drive

MONDAY, JUNE 30

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 4

DAR tour of Cemetery, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyteria Church. Self-guided. DAR Chapter Historian Karen Kiaer and Regent Joy Bowditch Bausman will be available to answer questions about Revolutionary Patriots, whose stones will be identified.

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,

Thursday, June 26, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Board Meeting,

Monday, June 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, July 1, 1 to 4 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Wednesday, July 2, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WQIAB, Thursday, July 3, 6 to 7 p.m.