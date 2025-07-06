Shelter Island Reporter Real estate Transfers: July 6, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 25, 2025.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Estate of Patricia Castellani to Kamran & Shilla Niamehr, 418 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-90) (R) $725,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Babette Cornine to Jennifer & Charles Scarlotta, 1425 Middleton Road (1000-41-2-12.001) (R) $672,800
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Philip & Linda Cusumano to Richard Yaffe & Claire Schultz, 716 Herricks Lane (600-9-1-8.004) (R) $1,295,000
• Kenneth Kraus to Speonk Land Development LLC, 22 Tuthills Lane (600-68-1-10.007) (V) $455,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Alice Funn to Christopher Scholtz, 11850 Old Sound Avenue (1000-141-3-43) (R) $570,000
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• Regina Calcaterra to Mariane LLC, 250 Oak Road (1000-117-2-2) (R) $1,080,000
PECONIC (11958)
• George & Lorraine Fredricks to Craig & Jessica Fredricks, 1105 Mill Lane (1000-74-2-10.005) (R) $1,378,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Peter & Richard Podlas to 49 Meadow Lane LLC, 49 Meadow Lane (600-110-2-1) (R) $599,000
• Loren Chew to Luis Ochoa, 734 Mill Road (600-81-1-18) (R) $590,000
• Local Worldwide LLC to 310 Fishel LLC, 310 Fishel Avenue (600-127-4-9) (R) $525,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Donald & Christine Marshall to Molly Osmond & Donald Bilson, 200 Crittens Lane (1000-70-12-16) (R) $926,000
• Fredric Hartman to George & Lorraine Fredricks, 950 Paradise Shores Road (1000-80-1-27) (R) $849,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)