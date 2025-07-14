What so proudly we hail: Nonprofit keeps Shelter Island Fireworks tradition alive 

A spectacular Shelter Island show. The Katta family — Amanda, Sloane and Charlie — had a front row seat at Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 12 for the 10th annual Shelter Island Fireworks. (Credit: Ted Katta)

The Island’s biggest party. A bold statement, but one most Islanders won’t dispute.

This year, the Shelter Island Fireworks faced a cloudy and humid forecast, but the sun peeked through in the afternoon, making for the perfect beach day at a crowded Crescent Beach. As the golden hour settled over the beach last Saturday, July 12, the Reporter made its way down the sand, where groups of families and friends had gathered early, staking out their spots with blankets and beach chairs.

First, there was a meeting with Shelter Island Fireworks Inc., an all-volunteer board that organizes the display each year. “The Shelter Island Fireworks Inc. has been in existence for 10 years now,” said Catherine Brigham, the organization’s president. “The Chamber of Commerce used to run it, but when they could no longer fund it, Brett and Kelly Surerus stepped up.”

Ready and waiting —kids at Crescent Beach. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

What started as a simple fundraising campaign quickly turned into a year-round effort. “Fundraising turned out to be much more complicated than we thought,” Ms. Brigham admitted. Costs have soared from $40,000 in the early years to upwards of $70,000 now. Today, fundraising includes events such as golf outings, a spring party at Sunset Beach, and “Fireworks-Eve” at SALT the night before the show.

“We’re grateful for every dollar the community puts forth,” Mr. Surerus said. “We work with local restaurants and businesses, and every person who chips in is part of this show.”

Kelly Surerus added, “We’ve been coming here since we were kids, and the fireworks have always been part of our lives. Our relationship started during fireworks weekend, exactly 20 years ago. We didn’t want to see this tradition go away. Now it’s something we can share with our kids.”

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Next, we found Ethan and Gabrielle Mahlum relaxing and smiling as they watched the crowd build. Ethan, who just completed a year of student teaching at Shelter Island School, was soaking in the moment. “It’s only my second time here, but it was hard not to come back,” he said. “It’s a moment where everyone gets together. I get to hang out with people I love and respect.”

Ms. Mahlum, who grew up on the Island and is a member of the Piccozzi family, added, “I’ve been coming to the fireworks my whole life. It’s so much fun to see people you don’t usually see. There’s such a great sense of community.”

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Just a few steps down, 6-year-old Maverick Mundy, proudly wearing glow sticks and pointing out a large sand hole he’d dug earlier that afternoon, was excited to share his take on the show. “My favorite part of the fireworks is seeing all my friends and family,” he said. “Last year, there were a bunch of different colors in the sky. I loved it!”

In the thick of the crowd Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler handed meals to police officers from Shelter Island and neighboring departments. “I love the fireworks because it brings everyone together,” she said. “Everyone’s in a good mood. It’s like one big party for the Island.”

Despite now working the event, Officer Zahler’s enthusiasm hasn’t faded. “I’ve always gone to the fireworks,” she said. “I don’t remember a time I didn’t. Even though I’m working now, it’s still one of my favorite days on the Island.”

(Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

As the evening wore on, we continued toward the far end of the beach. Barbara Marshall stood with her husband and two children on the sidewalk. “Ever since I was little, this has been the tradition,” she said. “It’s the thing we look forward to all summer. Without community, without funding, we can’t do things like this. You think about all of the volunteer hours, the race to raise funds in time. It’s really something special. But for me, the best part is the anticipation. Driving past the Tuck Shop, the police lights, the detour signs, then you come down the hill and your heart starts to race. It’s game on!”

At 9:15 p.m., the first firework launched with a percussive boom. Cheers erupted as bursts of red, blue, and gold spread across the horizon. For the next 30 minutes, the night pulsed with color, reflecting in the bay below. Loud, sandy, and packed with families and friends, it was another unforgettable Shelter Island Fireworks.

(Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

To donate to the Shelter Island Fireworks nonprofit, visit their website — shelterislandfireworks.com/contact — or phone 631-806-5458. Donations are tax-deductible, and corporate matching is accepted. Every contribution helps keep the sky lit for future generations.