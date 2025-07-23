Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 23, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On July 21, Michael Heinke, 54, of Old Saybrook, Conn. was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a vessel while alcohol impaired. Shelter Island Police Marine Patrol responded to reports of an intoxicated person operating a vessel in Dering Harbor. When officers attempted to stop the vessel, the operator fled, leading Marine Patrol on a pursuit that ended just before entering Plum Gut. The defendant was released on a desk appearance ticket, to return to Shelter Island Justice Court on a later date.

On July 21, Rosemarie V. Weickert, 76, of Shelter Island was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt for violating an active court order of protection; and 2nd-degree harassment: physical contact following a domestic dispute. The defendant was transported to Police headquarters for processing and released on a desk appearance ticket requiring her to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court at a future date.

On July 11, Carlos R. Aleman Perez, 54, of Mattituck was arrested and charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property and 4th-degree attempted grand larceny, following an investigation of a check stolen from a residence and attempted fraudulent deposit. He was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On July 12, Darryll W. Vanwinkle, 36, of Morris Plains, N.J. was arrested following an investigation into a report of an intoxicated motorist on the North Ferry. The defendant was charged with driving while intoxicated and transported to Stony Brook Hospital for a medical evaluation. He was released on an appearance ticket requiring him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On July 11, Minwoo Song of Manhasset was ticketed for having a nontransparent windshield and operating out of class on Manwaring Road.

Lynn King of Manhasset received a summons on July 13 for failure to keep right on West Neck Road and failure to stop at a stop sign on Brander Parkway.

Morgan R. Semine of Brooklyn was ticketed on July 15 for an uninspected motor vehicle on North Cartwright Road.

Ruth A. Shortt of Brooklyn received a summons on July 15 for an uninspected vehicle on Ram Island Drive.

Lisa A. Quaine of Glendale, Calif. was ticketed on July 15 for an uninspected vehicle on Manwaring Road.

Summonses were issued to five individuals on July 12 for possession of alcohol under the age of 21.

ACCIDENTS

On July 13, Ella Nelsen-Adams of Brooklyn was driving on Ram Island Road when she became distracted and hit a pole. Air bags deployed and her right arm was injured. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On July 17, an officer observed a deer strike a jeep driven by George Demos on Strobel Road and dispatched the deer. Damage was under $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On July 12, officers responded to a report of a boat overdue to return from Greenport at 2:30 a.m. The boat was located and the operator, Drew Cifarelli of Greenport, reported he had crashed into a rock. Medical personnel evaluated the passengers and transported the driver, who refused to submit to a breath test, to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. Officers determined based on observations and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing that he was not intoxicated. The boat’s owner picked up the passengers at the North Ferry Terminal in Greenport and arranged for towing.

Marine units worked with other jurisdictions to create a safety zone around the fireworks barge on July 12.

John Tabone of Sag Harbor received a summons on July 12 for insufficient flotation devices off Crescent Beach.

Peter Honig of Collegeville, Pa. was ticketed on July 12 for not having navigation lights displayed off Crescent Beach.

On July 12, Eric Dahler of North Palm Beach, Fla. received a summons for having an unregistered motor vessel in Dering Harbor.

Peter Milnes of Middletown, N.J. was ticketed on July 13 for operating a boat too close to bathers at Crescent Beach.

PARKING TICKETS

18 parking tickets were issued this week.

OTHER REPORTS

Investigating a report of a Toyota Tacoma stolen from a parking lot on July 12, police observed the same model in the lot and conducted an eJustice search for its owner. At the owner’s residence, police found the missing vehicle and escorted the individual to the parking lot to retrieve his truck. The complainant was notified and retrieved the correct truck. Police patrolled Crescent Beach for the fireworks on July 12. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on July 13 and the Heights on the 15th, distracted driving in the Center and West Neck on the 15th.

In other reports: police provided a lift assist; submitted reports to the state and eJustice; directed North Ferry traffic; assisted with vehicle lockout; dealt with noise complaints; and reported downed branches and wires.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to several reports of distressed wildlife on July 11 and 12, including a diamond-back terrapin, ring-necked pheasant, and fledgling sparrow.

The ACO collected two Carolina wren chicks on July 16 to be cared for; a hatchling wood duck was retrieved in Silver Beach that day. The birds will be cared for until old enough to be released. The ACO patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches for dogs regularly and assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was activated in the Center on July 12. Chief Beckwith and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) were on the scene and determined there was no emergency. A fire alarm was activated in the Heights on the 13th. SIFD canvassed the area and found no emergency. A fire alarm activation in the Center on the 13th was caused by a faulty sensor. A fire alarm in West Neck was activated on the 14th. SIFD Chief Pelletier confirmed there was no emergency.

On July 15 a carbon monoxide detector in Silver Beach was activated several times. Chief Beckwith was on the scene and said SIFD would investigate the presence of CO. A fire alarm was activated on the 16th in Silver Beach by cooking. SIFD was on the scene and confirmed there was no emergency. A CO alarm in Hay Beach was investigated by SIFD and no emergency was found.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on July 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, and 17 and transported nine patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one to Southampton Hospital. One patient refused further medical treatment.