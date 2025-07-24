Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: July 24, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JULY 25
Finger Painting, 1 p.m. (2+) Under the tent at the Legion. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JULY 26
Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.
Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (2+) Under the tent at the Legion.
TUESDAY, JULY 29
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 30
Children’s Mashomack Day, 3 – 4 p.m., (6+) Library and Mashomack staff offer early childhood crafts and stories.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, JULY 24
Shellfish Paddle, 3 – 5 p.m. Log Cabin Creek, Mashomack. Kate Rossi-Snook of Cornell Cooperative Extension will discuss the importance of shellfish in local waters. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Adults only. Register at [email protected]
Open Orchestra Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Sit in on rehearsal with Maestro Itzhak Perlman. Perlman Music Program. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 25
Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.
SATURDAY, JULY 26
Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.
Author Talk: Ambrose Clancy, 5 p.m., the Reporter Editor discussing his new book, “My Life in Pieces: Writers, Rogues, The Road and The Rock.” Library tent at the Community Center.
Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. “Much Ado About Nothing.” Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org
Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.
SUNDAY, JULY 27
Shelter Island Educational Foundation Garden Party, 3 – 5 p.m., The Rams Head Inn. Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org to purchase tickets or sponsorships. Wine, appetizers, live music, 50-50 raffle, silent auction.
Mashomack Mash, 4 to 6 p.m. Amateur musicians are invited to read and play easy popular and classical chamber music in Mashomack’s outdoor pavilion. For more information call 929-321-4702. Biweekly for July and August (8/10; 8/24) and continuing into the fall.
Mashomack Truck Tour, 4 to 6 p.m. (Ages 6+) 10-mile safari-style truck ride to the far reaches of the Blue Trail to see beautiful oak forests, meadows and vernal and coastal ponds. Register at [email protected]
Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. Much Ado About Nothing. Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org
MONDAY, JULY 28
Great Decisions, 5:30 p.m., at the History Museum. Drew Thompson will lead the discussion on US-China relations. Register at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, JULY 31
Drop Dead City, 7 p.m. North Fork Arts Center at Sapan Greenport Theatre. Screening of the new documentary on the NYC fiscal crisis, with talkback with director Michael Rohatyn. For tickets visit northfork-artscenter.org/events/dropdeadnyc
FRIDAY, AUGUST 1
Trivia with Bob DeStefano, 5 p.m. The Battle of the Brains returns. Compete in teams of four. Under the Tent at the Community Center.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 2
Taylor’s Island Art Workshop, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Plein Air painting on the island in Coecles Harbor. Ages 14+ $100 fee goes to support Taylor’s Island Foundation. To sign up contact [email protected].
Garden Party to support History Museum, 6 – 8:30 p.m., The Artemas Ward Garden will welcome guests for music, cocktails and bites. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for tic ets and sponsorships.
Perlman Music Program Gala, 6 – 10 p.m. East Hampton. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for ticket information.
TOWN MEETINGS
Fire District Meeting, Monday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.
Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, July 29, 1 to 5 p.m.