Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: July 24, 2025

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 25

Finger Painting, 1 p.m. (2+) Under the tent at the Legion. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JULY 26

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (2+) Under the tent at the Legion.

TUESDAY, JULY 29

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Children’s Mashomack Day, 3 – 4 p.m., (6+) Library and Mashomack staff offer early childhood crafts and stories.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 24

Shellfish Paddle, 3 – 5 p.m. Log Cabin Creek, Mashomack. Kate Rossi-Snook of Cornell Cooperative Extension will discuss the importance of shellfish in local waters. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Adults only. Register at [email protected]

Open Orchestra Rehearsal, 7 p.m. Sit in on rehearsal with Maestro Itzhak Perlman. Perlman Music Program. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 26

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Author Talk: Ambrose Clancy, 5 p.m., the Reporter Editor discussing his new book, “My Life in Pieces: Writers, Rogues, The Road and The Rock.” Library tent at the Community Center.

Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. “Much Ado About Nothing.” Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SUNDAY, JULY 27

Shelter Island Educational Foundation Garden Party, 3 – 5 p.m., The Rams Head Inn. Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org to purchase tickets or sponsorships. Wine, appetizers, live music, 50-50 raffle, silent auction.

Mashomack Mash, 4 to 6 p.m. Amateur musicians are invited to read and play easy popular and classical chamber music in Mashomack’s outdoor pavilion. For more information call 929-321-4702. Biweekly for July and August (8/10; 8/24) and continuing into the fall.

Mashomack Truck Tour, 4 to 6 p.m. (Ages 6+) 10-mile safari-style truck ride to the far reaches of the Blue Trail to see beautiful oak forests, meadows and vernal and coastal ponds. Register at [email protected]

Shakespeare at the Manor, 6 p.m. Much Ado About Nothing. Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org

MONDAY, JULY 28

Great Decisions, 5:30 p.m., at the History Museum. Drew Thompson will lead the discussion on US-China relations. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Drop Dead City, 7 p.m. North Fork Arts Center at Sapan Greenport Theatre. Screening of the new documentary on the NYC fiscal crisis, with talkback with director Michael Rohatyn. For tickets visit northfork-artscenter.org/events/dropdeadnyc

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1

Trivia with Bob DeStefano, 5 p.m. The Battle of the Brains returns. Compete in teams of four. Under the Tent at the Community Center.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

Taylor’s Island Art Workshop, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Plein Air painting on the island in Coecles Harbor. Ages 14+ $100 fee goes to support Taylor’s Island Foundation. To sign up contact [email protected].

Garden Party to support History Museum, 6 – 8:30 p.m., The Artemas Ward Garden will welcome guests for music, cocktails and bites. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for tic ets and sponsorships.

Perlman Music Program Gala, 6 – 10 p.m. East Hampton. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for ticket information.

TOWN MEETINGS

Fire District Meeting, Monday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, July 29, 1 to 5 p.m.