Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 5, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Juan L. Bacuilima-Tacuri, to a parking violation, fined $100 plus $25. Other charges of unlicensed driving and equipmen violations were dismissed.

Alexander B. Koszalka, to a parking violation, $50 plus $25. A charge of no inspection certificate was dismissed on proof.

Martin M. Schreiber, disorderly conduct, unconditional discharge, $125 surcharge. Completed interim probation following charges of 2nd- and 3rd-degree assault.

A charge against Julio C. Ticuro Lopez of registration violation was dismissed.

A charge against Juan A. Ventura of disobeying a traffic device was dismissed.

Nine cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar.