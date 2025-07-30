Tale of two emails: Mystery unveiled 

Elizabeth Hanley, the chair of the Community Housing Board. Ms. Hanley sorted out an errant email to Island homeowners. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

An email sent to some residents who have considered seeking grants to offset costs of renovating or building structures to rent as accessory dwelling units (ADUs) was written and sent without clearance from the Community Development Corporation of Long Island (CDCLI).

It misrepresented the relationship between the organization and the Shelter Island Town Community Housing Board.

It read:

“Subject: Plus One ADU Program

My name is XXX [the Reporter has elected to not name the author of this initial email who is a clerk with the program] from CDLI (Community Development Long Island) with the Plus One ADU Program. I would like to inform you that the program will be closing in September and there will not be any funds available for the town of Shelter Island. I know you had withdrawn your interest [and] just wanted to make you aware the state will not ever grant funds again in this town. If you would like to re-consider applying, please reach out to me asap before the deadline. Thank you.”

A copy of the letter reached the Reporter, where it was immediately questioned because the cooperation between the Community Housing Board (CHB) and CDCLI has been cordial. The Shelter Island CHB was complimented by CDCLI officials on its ability to put to use most of a $2 million grant to offset the creation of ADUs. All but a few grants have been awarded and some projects are finished, with others advancing toward completion.

The Reporter reached out to CHB Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley seeking an explanation of the first email. Ms. Hanley spoke with one of her contacts at the CDCLI and learned the email had not been vetted, but sent in error.

Late Tuesday night, Ms. Hanley provided a second email from the CDCLI that unraveled the mystery:

“Hi Liz,

Please find below the wording we will be sending out to any homeowners who received the miscommunication. Please feel free to circulate this with Julie Lane. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

“Dear [Homeowner Name],

“We’re reaching out to clarify and correct a recent email you may have received about the Plus One ADU Program in the Town of Shelter Island. Please be advised of the following:

“New York State has asked that all grant agreements be signed by September 2025. This is a programmatic deadline, and we want to ensure that any homeowners who wishes to participate in the current round of the Plus One ADU Program are aware of this timeline.

“Shelter Island is home to one of the most successful Plus One ADU efforts in the state. We’re proud of the progress being made and have every reason to believe it will continue. A second round of Plus One ADU funding was secured in 2024, and we fully expect the program’s momentum to continue. That said, entering into a grant agreement by September is the best way to ensure your participation under the current funding round.

“If you have any questions or would like to discuss next steps, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”