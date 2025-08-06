Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 6, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

An arrest was made on Aug. 1 following an investigation into a burglary in 2023.

Virgina Ann Weickert, 55, of Shelter Island was arrested on July 29 following an investigation of a report of a domestic incident and charged with 4th-degree possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and 3rd-degree possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, a Class D felony. She was arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court and released on her own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

Marc Rocco, 58, of Shelter Island was arrested on July 29 and charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a firearm/weapon following an investigation of a report of a domestic incident.

The defendant was released on a desk appearance ticket and instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court on Sept. 8, 2025 for arraignment.

Nicholas J. Hamblet, 46, of Shelter Island, was arrested on Aug. 3, following a report of a larceny involving construction materials at a job site. The defendant was processed at police headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.



SUMMONSES

Milo Sandman of New York City was ticketed on July 25 on West Neck Road for failing to stop at a stop sign while riding a bicycle.

Karla Oviedo Chavarria of Shelter Island received a summons on North Ferry Road for 3rd-degree unlicensed operation on July 26.

Fisher Bakal of New York City was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road on July 27.

Constance Hilton of Sag Harbor received a summons on North Ferry Road for failure to keep right on July 27.

Rosa Guanga of East Hampton was ticketed for cellphone use while driving on New York Avenue on July 30.

Isai Peraltocamacho of Shelter Island received summonses for glass with distorted visibility and a non-transparent windshield and side windows on North Ferry Road on July 30.

Kellogg Pettibone of Wilton, Conn. was ticketed July 31 on New York Avenue for speed in zone, 41 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Dianne L. Wallace of Stuart, Fla. received a summons for an uninspected vehicle on New York Avenue on July 31.

Jonathan P. Galeno of Smithtown was ticketed on July 31 for an uninspected vehicle on New York Avenue.

Dawn Minuto of Massapequa received a summons on New York Avenue on July 31 for speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

49 parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENT

On July 27, Stephanie Lebowitz of Shelter Island was exiting a parking lot at 12 South Ferry Road when she sideswiped a parked vehicle registered to Stanley Chen of Dobbs Ferry. Damage was estimated to exceed $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

William Slade of Brookhaven, Ga. was ticketed in Coecles Harbor for towing persons without flotation devices and observer on July 25.

David Zwick of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. was ticketed at the entrance to Coecles Harbor for imprudent speed on July 26.

Nicholas Linder of North Palm Beach, Fla. was ticketed for expired registration on July 26.

Sean Taylor of Irvington received a summons for expired registration in West Neck Harbor on July 27.

A deer that was reported to have run out of the woods into the water and drowned was seen floating in front of the South Ferry slips, making it difficult to land the ferry on July 29. A bay constable retrieved the deer from the water and the Highway Department removed it for disposal.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to tree limbs blocking traffic on July 25, 26, and 27 as well as downed wires, to which the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and PSEG and Cablevision were notified;

DWI enforcement was conducted in the Center on July 26. There were no DWI arrests, but summonses were issued for several traffic violations. Police responded to an altercation in the North Ferry line on July 27 over a person cutting the line. An extra patrol was requested at the Havens Farmers Market on July 29. In other reports: police provided lift assists; provided a funeral escort; responded to loud music complaints on July 26, 27 and 29.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Responding to a report of a dog in the water off Wades Beach on July 30, the Animal Control Officer realized the call was about a dog fish, a type of shark. The ACO said there was nothing she could do about it. A cormorant reported in a Cartwright driveway had made its way to a dock down the street when the ACO arrived on July 24. A Center caller reported a raccoon under a kitchen sink that date; the ACO found a mouse stuck in a glue trap, freed it with vegetable oil, then cleaned the glue residue off with Dawn and released the mouse outside. An injured fawn was dispatched by a police officer on July 27. The ACO patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches on July 24, 26, 27, 29 and 30 and advised owners of the Town code prohibiting dogs on those beaches from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

ALARMS

Police and Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at Leon restaurant on July 25. Due to a power outage, an exhaust fan was not working and the interior was filled with smoke from a fireplace in the dining room. SIFD deployed two fans to ventilate the area. Staff and patrons were evacuated to escape high levels of CO. Another alarm was set off by the power outage; police contacted the owner, who was not present and authorized the officer to turn off the alarm.

Two fire alarms were activated in the Center on July 25. Chief Chavez was on the scene in both cases and declared there was no emergency. A similar incident occurred on the 26th. Police advised SIFD that a smoke alarm on the 29th in Hay Beach was caused by burnt food. SIFD determined a smoke alarm in Hay Beach on July 31 was a malfunction, as was one in West Neck.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to cases on July 25, 26, 28, 29, 31 and transported six patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. On July 27, SIEMS responded to a patient, who was transported to Southampton Hospital.