Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Aug. 14, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

MONDAY, AUGUST 18 -THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Mashomack Wildlife Wonders, 9 a.m. – Noon, (8 -10) Hiking, kayaking and exploring wildlife in the Preserve $250. Scholarships available. Register at [email protected]

MONDAY, AUGUST 18

Goat on a Boat, 3 p.m., puppet theater, (0-8) at the Legion. presented by Library and Recreation Dept.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 – 11 a.m., (0 – 4) BenAnna Band.

Family Trivia, 5 p.m. With Mary Theinert at SALT.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

Mashomack Craft, 3 – 4 p.m. (ages 2 – 5) Story and craft with themes of forest animals and trees.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Author Talk, 5 p.m. “Den of Spies: Reagan, Carter and the Secret History of the Treason that Stole the White House” with author Craig Unger at the Community Center.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Mashomack Bass Creek Kayak Exploration, 9:30 – 11 a.m. (10+) Winding through the shallow waters marsh by kayak, stop and explore the sandflats on foot. Register at [email protected]

A Tour of Taylor’s Island, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet at the Library for transportation to the island and visit to the Taylor-Smith cabin. Bring lunch and wear comfortable shoes. Space is limited so register at silibrary.org

ArtSI Studio Tour, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Twenty artists will open their studios to visitors. Map and info at artsi.info/about

Sylvester Manor Cocktail Party, 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Manor House. $125. Updates and celebration of the capital campaign to restore the historic house. Visit sylvestermanor.org for tickets.

Works in Progress Concert, 7 p.m. Perlman Music Program. At the Performance Tent. Free.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

ArtSI Studio Tour, Noon to 5 p.m. Twenty artists will open their studios to visitors. Map and info at artsi.info/about

Sculpture at Sylvester Manor Tour, 10 -11:30 a.m. Walking tour with curator Tom Cugliani. Free, sign up at sylvestermanor.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19

Mashomack Log Cabin Creek Shellfish Paddle, 2 – 4 p.m. Learn about the importance of shellfish in our coastal waters from Kate Rossi-Snook of Cornell Cooperative Extension. Kayaks, paddles and safety gear provided. Adults only. Register at [email protected]

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20

Sylvester Manor Tour, 2 – 2:45 p.m. Walking tour focused on the Sylvester family history. $25, sign up at sylvestermanor.org

Wednesday by the Water, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wades Beach. Peconic County Ramblers provide music. Food available from Stars Food Truck and Mr. Softee.

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Farmstand finds. Library Trailer.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Osteoporosis presentation, 12 p.m. Zoom. Heidi Roppelt, M.D. will discuss causes and treatment. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Sylvester Manor Porch Talk, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Dr. Steve Mrozowski has led the archeology teams at the Manor. He will discuss his research into early Sylvester family history in Amsterdam. Free, sign up at sylvestermanor.org

Author Talk, 6 p.m. “Mothers and Other Fictional Characters” with author Nicole Graev Lipson at the Community Center.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Sylvester Manor Creekside Concert, 5 – 7 p.m. Los Hacheros present Latin music. Tickets $44.52 at sylvestermanor.org

Author Talk, 5 p.m. “Finding My Way: A Memoir of Family, Identity and Political Ambition” with author Robin Schepper at the Community Center.

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board,Thursday, Aug. 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Aug. 18, 2 to 3 p.m.

Waterways Management

Advisory Council,Monday, Aug. 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Capital Planning &

Grants Committee,Tuesday, Aug. 19, 10 to 11 a.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Aug. 19, 1 to 4 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Aug. 21, 9 to 10 a.m.