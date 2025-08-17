Manor Made launched at Sylvester Farmstand: In keeping with mission of sustainability

Susan Strauss serves one of her freshly baked quiches at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

A steady stream of customers are making their way to the Sylvester Manor Farmstand to “grab and go” with the new line of products dubbed Manor Made.

Created onsite from the produce considered “seconds,” — bruised, fallen, slightly overripe — they’ve been turned into gourmet quiches, galettes, soups, sauces, relishes and the popular favorite, pocket pies.

The alchemy is performed by architectural-historian-turned-chef Susan Strauss, who decided to focus on cooking as a second career and attended a program at the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan’s Financial Center. Ms. Strauss works alone in a kitchen installed in a shipping container on the Manor grounds. Committed to Sylvester Manor Farm’s ethic of sustainability, she was also intrigued by the challenge of turning foods that might have been wasted into something delicious and desirable.

“I was interested in creating a taste experience,” she said. “I like to create unusual combinations of flavors.” Challenged by the Manor’s Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy to come up with the “pocket pie,” a hand-held pastry, Ms. Strauss has focused on creating a line that is savory and one that is sweet. As an example of the latter, she combined strawberries, lime, star anise and added red pepper, “to make it pop.”

Another popular offering is a quiche made with the farm’s tomatoes, combined with goat cheese and nestled in a crust spiced with coarse-ground Dijon mustard.

The menu will change as fruits and vegetables ripen on the farm, and is also determined by which have surpluses. A bountiful crop of carrots made their way into ginger-carrot soup, and this spring’s asparagus was converted into many dishes beyond its standalone presentation.

The introduction of the Manor Made line of products emerged from a collaboration between Farmstand Manager Jennifer Ernst and Ms. Strauss last fall. Over the winter, they worked on a business plan with Ms. McCarthy, and by the summer, they were ready to launch.

Calculations of the cost of supplies had to be made, and an estimate of how the items should be priced. The simple kitchen that had been set up in the shipping container for the farm staff’s use was upgraded with a dishwasher and professional equipment. Ms. Strauss brought a practical architect’s eye to the re-organization, as well as her chef’s hat: “There were no shelves!”

Bringing the seconds to her workspace, she spends the day combining and cooking, while deer, rabbits and birds keep her company in the fields outside.

The response has been a success, with customers returning, seeking more and offering enthusiastic reviews. The Farmstand is not able to take advance orders, but customers enjoy coming to the stand to see what flavors Ms. Strauss has combined each day to make her latest dishes — from soups to quiches and, don’t forget, pocket pies.