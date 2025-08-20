Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 21, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Melissa Paller, 47, of Shelter Island was arrested on charges of operating an e-bike while intoxicated. Ms. Paller was injured on June 3 when an e-bike she was operating struck a curb and crashed. She was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of severe injuries. On Aug. 15, the defendant voluntarily surrendered to Shelter Island Police. Following her arrest, she was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket directing her to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court on a future date.

SUMMONSES

Marc Benda of Brooklyn was ticketed on Aug. 10 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Smith Street.

Nabil Bounnona of Brooklyn received a summons on Aug. 10 for an unregistered vehicle on North Midway Road.

Stephen Walker of Shelter Island was ticketed for an uninspected motor vehicle on Bridge Street on Aug. 14.

Leah Winters of Mastic received a summons on New York Avenue on Aug. 14 for speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Erik Saverkool of Mattituck was ticketed on New York Avenue on Aug. 14 for speeding 47 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Sixty-five parking tickets were issued this week.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Aug. 12, Joseph Keenan of Greenport reported that, while traveling westbound in the South Ferry channel, a vessel operated by Paolo Mastropietro of Norwood, N.J. attempted to pass him and sideswiped the Keenan vessel. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to treat minor injuries. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Yezson A. Mendez-Tobar of Flemington, N.J. was ticketed on Aug. 9 for having undersized porgies off Reel Point.

Manuel Avela of East Elmhurst was ticketed on Aug. 9 off Bootleggers Alley for undersized porgies.

Michael Granoff of New York City received a summons on Aug. 9 in Dering Harbor for no flotation device for a child under 12.

Travis Sinclair of Stuart, Fla. was ticketed on Aug. 10 for imprudent speed off Jennings Point.

Tor Jonson of Miller Place received a summons for operating near bathers off Crescent Beach on Aug. 10.

ACCIDENTS

On August 8, Allan Elliot Elson of New York City was driving a Jeep that struck a parked car owned by Robert Jeffe of Greenwich, Conn. in a parking lot on Dinah Rock Road. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On Aug. 10, Annette Blaugrund of New York City was backing out of 1 Waverly Place when the vehicle she was operating struck a parked vehicle owned by David Burrell of Shelter Island, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On Aug. 13, Nancy Cooley reported to police that a car had driven into hedges on Cobbetts Lane. Driver Paul R. Carey of New York City told police while turning right from Winthrop Road onto Cobbetts Lane he had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and strike the hedges. Damage to the vehicle exceeded $1,000. There were no injuries; the owner of the hedges was notified of minor damage.

A parked car in the Heights on Aug. 14 sustained damage over $1,000 by a vehicle that left the scene. Police are reviewing video footage to identify the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

An overdue husband reported on Aug. 13 was later reported to have been located. A property auction was conducted on Aug. 9. Radar enforcement and distracted driving enforcement were conducted in West Neck on the 10th; radar enforcement in the Heights on the 14th. Marine training was performed on Aug. 11. Police officers completed rifle training on the 11th and active shooter training on Aug. 13.

On Aug. 12, a parent and youth under 16 were advised about regulations involving e-bikes. Police conducted a natural death investigation in West Neck on Aug. 9.

The driver of a vehicle reported to have cut the North Ferry line on Aug. 13 was advised by police not to do so in the future. A caller wished to document an incident when the North Ferry struck a piling as it pulled in to the slip on Aug. 13, causing him to lose his balance on his motorcycle and striking his arm against the ferry railing.

In other reports: police provided funeral escorts; received lost property; provided lift assists; and responded to noise complaints.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer patrolled Wades and Crescent Beaches for dogs on Aug. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The owner of a dog reported running loose on a beach on Aug. 9 was advised of the Town Code against dogs on the beach. The owner claimed it was a service dog and was told it needed to be leashed. The following day, after a repeat complaint, the owner was told to adhere to the Town Code or be ticketed. The dog and owner left. The ACO removed a bat and a snake from houses on Aug. 8. On the 9th, the ACO rescued a box turtle with twine wrapped around its hind legs and took it to Turtle Rescue. An osprey in distress in Westmoreland on Aug. 10 was found to be a fledgling. Continuing efforts to capture an escaped peacock were unsuccessful.

ALARMS

A fire alarm in the Center was activated on Aug. 9 by a malfunction, confirmed by Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) on the scene. An odor of burning rubber in a Heights location was investigated on the 10th. SIFD determined a circuit breaker was malfunctioning and advised calling an electrician.

A fire alarm activation on Ram Island was caused by sauna steam on the10th; SIFD Chief Chavez was on the scene. A smoke alarm activation in the Center on Aug. 12 was reported by an employee to be a false alarm. A motion alarm on Aug. 13 at a Center commercial location was investigated and no signs of criminal activity found. A fire alarm activation in the Center on Aug. 13 was determined by SIFD to be caused by a faulty sensor. A smoke alarm in the Center on Aug. 13 was reported by the owner to be a false alarm. A smoke alarm in Menantic on Aug. 14 was determined by SIFD Chief Beckwith to be false. A motion alarm in West Neck on that date was a false activation.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Aug. 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14, and transported eight patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Four patients were transported to Southampton Hospital. One patient refused further treatment.