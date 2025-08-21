Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Aug. 21, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

Mashomack Craft, 3 – 4 p.m. (ages 6+) Story and craft with themes of owls.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Osteoporosis presentation, 12 p.m. Zoom. Heidi Roppelt, M.D. will discuss causes and treatment. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Sylvester Manor Porch Talk, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Dr. Steve Mrozowski has led the archeology teams at the Manor. He will discuss his research into early Sylvester family history in Amsterdam. Free, sign up at sylvestermanor.org

Library Author Talk, 6 p.m. “Mothers and Other Fictional Characters” with author Nicole Graev Lipson at the Community Center.

Perlman Alumni Recital, 7 p.m. Violinist Oliver Neubauer, presented free by Shelter Island Friends of Music at the Presbyterian Church.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Art Show & Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Front of Shelter Island School Grounds.

Green Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Side of Shelter Island School Grounds. Discover eco-friendly initiatives, learn from local environmental organizations, and connect with community groups dedicated to sustainability, preservation, and green living.

Country Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shelter Island Center Firehouse grounds. Barbecue, live music, family games.

Sylvester Manor Creekside Concert, 5 – 7 p.m. Los Hacheros present Latin music. Tickets $40 at sylvestermanor.org

Library Author Talk, 5 p.m. “Finding My Way: A Memoir of Family, Identity and Political Ambition” with author Robin Schepper at the Community Center.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Solar Tour, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register at Green Options Committee page on the Town website, where locations are listed, to visit homes and a church using solar panels. Social networking hour 4:30 to 5:30.

Dick Behrke Quintet, 6 to 9 p.m. Rams Head Inn, featuring John Ludlow.

MONDAY, AUGUST 25

Great Decisions, 5:30 p.m., at the History Museum. The loss of USAID: Isobel Coleman, previously Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming at USAID and a US Ambassador to the UN for Management and Reform, will leverage her extensive experience in a discussion with Kirk Ressler to explore the impacts. Presented by Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Where Have All the Protest Songs Gone, Community Center, 5 p.m. Tom Junod and David Browne in their annual end-of-summer discussion of today’s — and yesterday’s — music. Presented by Shelter Island Library.

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,

Thursday, Aug. 21, 9 to 10 a.m.

Fire District Committee,

Monday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1 to 5 p.m.

Zoning Board of Appeals,

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 7:30 to 9 p.m.