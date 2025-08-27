Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 27, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On Aug. 23, at 5:01 p.m., police arrested Emmanuel Reira Mora, 19, of Brooklyn. At approximately 3 a.m. that morning, the defendant was operating a motorcycle, accompanied by a passenger. Traveling southbound on North Ferry Road, and attempting to negotiate a right-hand turn, the defendant lost control of the vehicle. The defendant and the passenger were injured in the resulting collision with the pavement. Located later that day, the defendant was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and operating a motorcycle without a protective helmet. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and directed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. The accident investigation remains active, police said.

On Aug. 19, at 3:47 p.m., Linda Zavatto, 70, of Shelter Island was arrested on a charge of 2nd-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a Shelter Island Justice

Court Compliance order. It had been determined that the defendant permitted her court-designated “dangerous dog” to be outdoors without a mandated muzzle. She was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket requiring her to appear in Justice Court on a later date.

SUMMONSES

On Aug. 15, Franklin Cerasoli Jr. of Palm Beach, Fla. was ticketed on South Ferry Road for having an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.

Efren Morales Posades of Shelter Island received a summons on Aug. 15 on Manwaring Road for speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone and unlicensed operation.

Kristine A. Bartunek of East Patchogue was ticketed on Aug. 18 for operating an unregistered vehicle without insurance, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate or no stop lamps, and speeding 41 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue. Police impounded the vehicle for the violations.

Richard G. Hersh of New York City received a summons on Aug. 19 for speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

Joshua A. Clauss of Mattituck was ticketed for operating an uninspected vehicle on North Ferry Road on Aug. 19.

Marie C. Patureau of Brooklyn received a summons on West Neck Road on Aug. 19 for operating a vehicle with non-transparent sidewings.

William O. Guzman Cabrera was ticketed on Aug. 20 for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Joy L. Vanaxen of Sayville was ticketed on Aug. 21 for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and speeding 45 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

Claudia I. Kammerer of Greenport was ticketed on Aug. 21 for using a cellphone while operating an unregistered vehicle without a license on Grand Avenue.

Ricardo A. Martinez Ortiz of Shelter Island was ticketed on Aug. 21 for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Thirty-eight parking tickets were issued this week.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Adam Urgiles of Hampton Bays was ticketed on Aug. 17 for undersized porgies off Reel Poit.

Misgel Martinez of Brentwood was ticketed for an unregistered vessel off Little Ram Island on Aug. 17.

Moorings were impounded on Aug. 20 in West Neck Creek, West Neck Bay and Coecles Harbor. A constable lowered the sail on a sailboat in high wind on the 17th. The boat was on land near the launch ramp in Montclair. Warnings were issued for anchoring too close to a swim area; imprudent speed, overloaded vessels, reckless tubing and registration stickers not being affixed.

ACCIDENT

Rebecca Kusa told police she was driving eastbound on Smith Street on Aug. 20 when her car struck a deer. The amount of damage to the vehicle was to be determined.

OTHER REPORTS

On Aug. 13 a caller complained about being unable to access his room at a hotel. It was determined that the reservation was listed for November, not August. Police advised locating a friend’s residence or contacting another hotel. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Aug. 15; on Ram Island on the 16th and 18th; in the Center and Ram Island on the 19th; in the Center on the 21st. Police directed traffic on Aug. 19 when the North Ferry line extended past Winthrop Road. On Aug. 16, police received a complaint of a vehicle illegally dumping garbage in the wet garbage disposal area of the Recycling Center.

An extra patrol was requested on Aug. 17 near a Center location where suspicious activity was reported occurring during overnight hours.

A report was received on the 20th of a youth on an e-bike frequently causing a disturbance; an extra patrol was requested in the West Neck neighborhood.

In other reports: police completed rifle training; provided lift assists; responded to accidental 911 calls; accepted found property, including a wedding ring and a radio; and responded to complaints of loud music.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer patrolled Wades and Crescent beaches on Aug. 16, 17, and 19.

On Aug. 16, the ACO responded to a report of a possum struck by a vehicle; the possum was found deceased, but a baby was alive in the mother’s pouch and was transported to a wildlife rehabilitator for care until old enough to release. The ACO assisted with returning several dogs at large to their owners. A bat was removed from a Silver Beach house on the 18th. Several birds reported in distress were determined to be fledglings.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was activated in the Center on Aug. 15. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene and determined it was caused by a restaurant patron smoking a cigarette in the bathroom. A smoke alarm in Hay Beach on the 16th was a false alarm, SIFD determined, as was one in the Center. Police responded on the 16th to a CO alarm in the Center and was advised it was being tested. A fire alarm in Hay Beach on the 17th was set off by low batteries. Fire Chief Pelletier was on the scene and confirmed there was no emergency.

A smoke alarm in South Ferry Hills on the 18th was set off by cooking, the owner reported. A fire in a grill while cooking that day was put out in Shorewood by the time police responded. Police responded to a fire alarm in Menantic Aug. 20 caused by cooking burgers and determined there was no emergency. Chief Chavez and SIFD investigated a smoke alarm in Hay Beach on Aug. 20 and found no emergency. A fire alarm on Ram Island on the 21st was reported by a caretaker to be a false alarm. On Aug. 21 a smoke alarm was activated in West Neck by a hotel employee starting a fire in a fireplace with the flue closed; SIFD was on the scene.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Aug. 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Two persons refused medical transport.