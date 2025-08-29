Islanders getting the kids ready for school

Coming soon. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, every Shelter Island family with a school-aged child will feel a shift in the rhythm of life, from the bebop of summer to the march of a new school year.

The first weeks of September are an annual transition, to a new year making new friends, seasoned with the dread of a new schedule and new expectations. It is a rite of the last days of summer, when according to projections from the U. S. Department of Education, for the 2025-2026 school year 27.6 million students will enroll in basic education.

Two Shelter Island parents briefed the Reporter on how their family is getting set for school; from buying crayons and folders, to preparing children who have spent three months racing up and down the beach chasing seagulls, to sit still, listen and share.

Back-to-school traditions like buying school supplies, new shoes and finding something to wear on the first day of school are still around, but getting more expensive, and on Shelter Island, harder to access. Nationwide 43% of parents in 2025 will go into debt to cover school supplies, up 10% from 2024, according to a survey by Intuit Credit Karma. The cost of school supplies increased 7.3% on average, with binders and folders up by 13%, and index cards up by 40%.

Keith and Ali Bavaro with their children, Caroline and Samantha. (Courtesy photo)

Ali Bavaro and her husband Keith are the parents of twins Caroline and Samantha, who are entering 4K. Ali remembers her own experience as a child, “I was having a little bit of nostalgia, thinking about back-to-school shopping with my own mom,” she said. “Going and getting new sweaters and new sneakers and getting something ready to wear on the first day of school. I think people don’t really do that kind of shopping anymore.”

In a nod to her family tradition, Ms. Bavaro’s planning a one-outfit version of the back-to-school shopping trip she used to make with her mother.

Ms. Bavaro described the conversation she had with the girls to prepare them for 3K, their first time at the big school. “When I dropped them off, I said, you guys are the big kids now, and you have each other, Sam and Caroline, so you have no reason to be afraid. And if you look around and there’s somebody who looks scared or somebody who looks nervous, think about what you can do to help them. Can you share your lovey with them? Can you go ask them if they want to play? Can you give them a hug?”

Jimbo Theinert and his wife Mary are the parents of Acadia, a seasoned 2nd grader, and Archie, who is entering kindergarten at the Shelter Island School, his fourth year of school after three years in preschool.

Jimbo and Mary Theinert, with their children Acadia and Archie, enjoying summer fun before heading back to school. (Courtesy photo)

We reached Mr. Theinert, who teaches math at the same school his children attend, at home enjoying his last few days of the summer schedule, while Mary was in Riverhead in search of deals on school supplies. Mr. Theinert said anything on the school supply list that they can’t get locally at a good price, they’ll order from Amazon.

The Theinerts are de-emphasizing clothing and shoe shopping. “The kids will probably get to choose an outfit or two, like a first day of school outfit,” Mr. Theinert said. “We’re not trying to make back-to-school another big buying event. I just think there are so many of those. We can always get great stuff from the clothing swap.” (Check the Reporter’s community calendar for time and place.)

Both families are part of a trend toward less consumption. “We are actively trying to switch to under-consumption instead of over-consumption,” said Ms. Bavaro. “I don’t think everybody needs a new backpack every year. That’s what I’m trying to instill in my kids. You don’t need all new, every year.”

The start of school means early to bed and early to rise in the Theinert house. “Acadia much prefers to wake up early and have some more time to play in the morning before school,” Mr. Theinert said. “Archie is happier to sleep in and wake up right when breakfast is ready, he can eat, get dressed and out the door by 7:15. We usually ride our bikes.”

If Acadia and Archie Theinert have the jitters on the first day of school, it’s not about finding someone to sit with in the lunchroom. “This is by no means Archie’s first day of school, nor is it the first day of school for a lot of his class because they all went to preschool together,” Mr. Theinert said. “Whether people define it as school or not it’s educational because the kids are getting that socialization that is so critical.”