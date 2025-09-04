Day one of Shelter Island School for 2025

Books and boots and backpacks, oh my! All ready for the first day at Shelter Island School Wednesday are, from left, Scarlett Lechmanski, Caroline Bavaro and Samantha Bavaro. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

“We’re all very excited to have you back in the building,” Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told returning students — the latest enrollment figure is 180 — gathering for the beginning of the new school year Wednesday morning.

The youngest students, 4 years old, had gone from their parents loving hands to the outstretched hands of faculty and staff, most seeming very calm about their first day “at the big school,” as they have come to regard the building.

Greeting the students at the schoolhouse door is Superintendent Brian Doelger. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Most parents were quickly back in their vehicles headed off to their own work days.

Mr. Doelger told the returning students no matter what their experience has been in the past, the slate begins anew and this represents for each student a chance to commit to success with a new start — new goals.

There were a few rules:

“We will not tolerate if you’re not kind to each other,” he said, challenging them to be a welcoming hand to others who might seem alone.

“Be the reason someone feels seen” and welcomed to the campus. “Focus on doing something good each day,” he said.

Advice and a warm welcome from the superintendent. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The new cellphone policy drafted in response to the State mandate that no electronic devices capable of making internet connections drew the most questions and concerns from students.

How do you reach your parents in the event you need to speak with them? Mr. Doelger asked.

“Telepathy,” one student offered. “Carrier pigeon,” came from another.

But the answer was they would be able to call from a phone at the front desk, or in the office of Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott or from nurse Mary Kanarvogel’s office.

IT guru Walter Brigham had another surprise up his sleeve — a device that can actually detect if a student has an electronic device capable of making an internet connection.

The rule of thumb is cellphones are to be placed in student lockers when they enter the building and remain there until they leave the campus. Students who are allowed to leave for lunch can retrieve their phones, but must replace them upon returning.

The requirement won’t be reversed, but can be adjusted, Mr. Doelger said. That’s something to be discussed in October once any kinks in the system are evaluated, he said.