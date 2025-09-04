Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 4, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Tales & Tails, 4:15 p.m. 6+ Reading out loud to Hannah the therapy dog. Please see Sara at the library for more information.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Revolutionary War Encampment, History Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 3rd NY Regiment will reproduce conditions of 1775.
Where Have All the Protest Songs Gone, Community Center, 5 p.m. Tom Junod and David Browne in their annual end-of-summer discussion of today’s — and yesterday’s — music. Presented by Shelter Island Library.
Community Haul Seine, Mashomack, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Help pull in a 300-ft. net and discover Peconic Bay’s hidden underwater creatures. Bring water shoes. Register at [email protected]
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Rams Head Inn.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
East End Ospreys, 7 p.m. at Mashomack Visitors Center. Group for the East End presentation.
TOWN MEETINGS
WQIAB, Thursday, Sept. 4, 6 to 7 p.m.
West Neck Water Dist. Bd. of Directors, Friday, Sept. 5, 3 to 4 p.m.
Town Board Mtg., Monday, Sept. 8, 6 to 9 p.m.
Community Preservation Fund Adv. Bd., Monday, Sept. 8, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Taylor’s Island Committee, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 9 to 10 a.m.
Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1 to 4 p.m.
Planning Board, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 7 to 9 p.m.
Community Housing Board, Thursday, Sept. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m.