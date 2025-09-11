Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 11, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Teen Trivia, 3 p.m. (10+) Library.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
East End Ospreys, 7 p.m. at Mashomack Visitors Center. Group for the East End presentation, sponsored by the Library, on the birds that are the beloved hallmarks of Shelter Island.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Paradise Lost Tour, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Sculpture at Sylvester Manor. Walking tour led by curator Tom Cugliani on the final day of the installations on the Sylvester Manor grounds. Free, pre-register at sylvestermanor.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 7 p.m. Zoom. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Osteoporosis Presentation, 12 p.m. Zoom. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Coastal Cleanup, 2 – 3:30 a.m. Volunteers welcome to clean up the Mashomack Preserve’s coastlines. Sign up by emailing [email protected]
TOWN MEETINGS
Community Housing Board,Thursday, Sept. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Town Board Budget Work Session,Thursday, Sept. 11, 1 to 4 p.m.
Health & Wellness Committee,Friday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Sept. 15, 2 to 3 p.m.
Waterways Management Council,Monday, Sept. 15, 6 to 8 p.m.
Capital Grants Committee,Tuesday, Sept. 16, 10 to 11 a.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Town Board Budget Work Sessions,Wednesday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 12; 1 to 4 p.m.
Emergency Services Advisory Board,Wednesday, Sept. 17, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
ZBA Work Session,Wednesday, Sept. 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Green Options Committee,Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 to 10 a.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Board of Trustees Meeting,Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m.