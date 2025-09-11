Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 11, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Teen Trivia, 3 p.m. (10+) Library.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

East End Ospreys, 7 p.m. at Mashomack Visitors Center. Group for the East End presentation, sponsored by the Library, on the birds that are the beloved hallmarks of Shelter Island.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Paradise Lost Tour, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Sculpture at Sylvester Manor. Walking tour led by curator Tom Cugliani on the final day of the installations on the Sylvester Manor grounds. Free, pre-register at sylvestermanor.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 7 p.m. Zoom. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Osteoporosis Presentation, 12 p.m. Zoom. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Coastal Cleanup, 2 – 3:30 a.m. Volunteers welcome to clean up the Mashomack Preserve’s coastlines. Sign up by emailing [email protected]

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Housing Board,Thursday, Sept. 11, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Town Board Budget Work Session,Thursday, Sept. 11, 1 to 4 p.m.

Health & Wellness Committee,Friday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Sept. 15, 2 to 3 p.m.

Waterways Management Council,Monday, Sept. 15, 6 to 8 p.m.

Capital Grants Committee,Tuesday, Sept. 16, 10 to 11 a.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Town Board Budget Work Sessions,Wednesday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 12; 1 to 4 p.m.

Emergency Services Advisory Board,Wednesday, Sept. 17, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

ZBA Work Session,Wednesday, Sept. 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Sept. 18, 9 to 10 a.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees Meeting,Saturday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m.