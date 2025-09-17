Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 17, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Sept. 5, Xavier A. Carrero Lopez of Shelter Island was ticketed for using a cellphone while driving, on North Ferry Road.

Kevin Solis of East Hampton received summonses on Sept. 9 for unlicensed operation and speed not reasonable and prudent on North Ferry Road.

Jeanne Merkel of Shelter Island was ticketed on Sept. 9 for failure to stop at a stop sign on East Thomas Street.

On Sept. 9, Flor Alvizures Gomez of Shelter Island was ticketed on South Ferry Road for cellphone use while driving.

John Urgiles of West Babylon received a summons on Sept. 10 for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

Thomas Cunningham of Shelter Island was ticketed on Sept. 10 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Waverly Place.

Ten tickets were issued on Sept. 6 for illegally parked vehicles on Bootleggers Alley during a wedding event, one hour after a warning was issued that they needed to be moved.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Marine units responded to a Mayday call for a sailboat in distress in Orient Harbor on Sept. 5. A kite boarder reported in distress that date was assisted by a passing boater. A reported boat fire in North Channel was investigated on Sept. 6. The vessel was overheated; Sea Tow assisted the vessel to a marina. A marine unit responded to a dinghy beset by weather in West Neck Harbor and taking on water on Sept. 6; the passengers were escorted to safety on shore. A floating dock adrift near the North Ferry was returned to the owner’s boat basin at Scudder Cottages on the 9th.

The owner of a dinghy stored on private property without permission was advised to remove it on Sept. 11.

Alvarado Oscar Cojon of Riverhead was ticketed on Sept. 6 for having five undersized porgies off First Causeway.

ACCIDENTS

On Aug. 31, Mary Lebey of Shelter Island was turning around on Bootleggers Alley when she backed into a parked vehicle owned by Steven A. Walker of Jericho, causing over $1,000 in damage.

Margaret Hansel-Hergrueter of South Weymouth, Mass., was driving southbound on North Menantic Road on Sept. 6 when a deer ran onto the roadway and struck her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

A found paddleboard was impounded for safekeeping on the 5th. A report of an intoxicated driver in South Ferry was investigated on Sept. 5 and a field sobriety test was negative. A downed stop sign in the Heights was reported to the Highway Department on the 6th.

A registered sex offender completed a required check-in on Sept. 7. An Uber driver who left the South Ferry without paying that date was located and escorted back to pay the fee, as was another driver on the 9th.

A report of e-bikes swerving into traffic in West Neck on the 8th was investigated with negative results. A dirt bike disturbance in West Neck was investigated on the 9th with no results. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on Sept. 10.

Police officers performed traffic duty for the Shelter Island Fire Department ceremony on Sept. 11.

In other reports: police performed school crossing duty; attended drugged driving training; submitted the monthly suspected overdose report; performed court duty; assisted with a vehicle lockout; conducted a well-being check; responded to loud music complaints; and provided a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) verification.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer responded to reports of distressed wildlife, including box turtles crushed by vehicles that were brought to a vet for euthanasia.

An injured deer was dispatched by officers on Sept. 5; a deer stuck in a fence was freed on the 7th. Dead deer were moved off roadways on the 9th and 11. A deer was freed by the ACO on the 9th. A deer that collided with an ambulance on West Neck Road on the 10th was dispatched by an officer. There were no injuries or damage to the vehicle. The ACO assisted with searches for several dogs at large.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on Sept. 5. Chief Chavez stated it was a false alarm. SIFD and Chief Pelletier responded to a transformer fire in Silver Beach on Sept. 7, caused by a downed tree. A smoke alarm in Hay Beach on Sept. 7 was a false alarm. SIFD responded to a fire on Ram Island on Sept. 9, caused by a blown fuse on a utility pole. A fire alarm on Sept. 11 in Hay Beach was accidental, determined by SIFD.

A carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on the 11th was deemed a false alarm by SIFD and Chief Beckwith on the scene. A carbon monoxide alarm in Longview on Sept. 11 was deemed by SIFD on the scene to be set off by a faulty sensor.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Sept. 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 and transported nine patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One patient was transported to Southampton Hospital, One patient was transported by helicopter to Stony Brook Hospital.