Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee asks for spending hike 

The Town Board is dealing with a Water Advisory Committee (WAC) budget request for 2026 that’s almost three times as large as what the committee received to cover its 2025 expenses. No one is saying, “No,” with water quality and quantity arguably the Island’s most critical issue.

This year, the WAC had a $57,000 budget which, if covered in full by taxpayers in the 2026 budget, would be an estimated $161,000.

It’s not frivolous spending but a wide ranging plan to gather data without which, WAC Chairman Andrew Chapman said, would have his members “flying blind” trying to provide advice to the Town Board.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams at Monday’s budget workshop asked Mr. Chapman to reach out to the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Committee to request consideration of a grant to cover additional testing in the Center triangle that would include more than high nitrate levels.

Nitrates don’t travel alone, Mr. Chapman said. It’s important to see what other contaminants might be in Center water. Volunteer property owners in 13 of the 14 Center zones would benefit from the data, Mr. Chapman said. Property owners would have to pay upfront for the tests but would be reimbursed with money from the WQI once the Town receives confirmation that residents have agreed to have their water tested.

Mr. Chapman said he had previously spoken to WQI Chairman James Eklund who advised him to speak with the Town Board that makes final decisions on whether to fund testing in the Center through a transfer tax paid by new purchasers of Island properties.

The Town Board supported Mr. Chapman making a formal request to the WQI and if it passes muster there, would go back to the Town Board with a recommendation that $25,000 be used for a round of new testing. The WQI is expected to discuss the application at tonight’s meeting, Oct. 2.

Other parts of the WAC budget request would likely have to be paid through tax money. The largest item is a followup to a 10-year baseline study of water conditions throughout the Island that would last three years — two sampling water from wells and one analyzing data and comparing it to the older study to determine if water quality is the same, worse or improved from what it was years ago. It had been estimated to cost $60,000 to $70,000 to be paid over a four-year period. With the passage of years, USGS costs have risen and the data the WAC seeks would cost $240,000, to be paid over a four-year period..

The last piece of data the WAC wants is to participate in a USGS salt water intrusion study.

The Town Board is currently spending much of its time listening to department heads make their cases for their budget requests.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams wants to complete those meetings, including a session at which she wants to “defend” her vision of the use of reserve funds, she said.

Once the sessions are completed, members will review the budget line-by-line in search of cuts that can add up to bring down the spending plan.

The current schedule of budget workshops, subject to change as needed, are sessions Oct. 14, 16 and 17, all between 1 and 4 p.m. and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.