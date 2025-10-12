Police update storm status

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

There is no official word about this afternoon’s League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork Forum for Shelter Island local candidates. The forum at the school is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m.

Police Chief Jim Read is continuing to monitor weather reports and urging motorists to use caution on roadways. He thinks the forum may be able to go forward since the worst conditions are expected Sunday evening and Monday morning. He will be updating the situation again at 9 a.m. But expects with a 1 p.m. forum, it could go forward before the most severe weather affects the Island.

He said North and South Ferry officials aren’t expecting any interruption of their services during the afternoon, with both companies having invested in raised platforms for landings.

The Reporter will continue to be in touch with Chief Read and League officials and post updates as they are received. The Town website also is carrying updates.

Should anyone encounter an emergency situation, Chief Read advises a call to 911 or to report a non-emergency situation, callers should call the department at 631 749 0600.