View from the bridge: Reflections on capitalism and community change

One of the most valuable aspects of sitting at the helm is the oppor­tunity to reflect on a multitude of topics while quietly passage-mak­ing. Recently, my thoughts have turned to the di­verse — and at times conf lict­ing — views that circulate within our local commu­nity. These incon­sistencies, even outright contra­dictions, have become more ap­parent as changes unfold around us.

Those who know me are aware of my lifelong involvement in engineer­ing and maritime matters. Yet, my academic journey also led me into the worlds of economics and finance, both as an undergraduate and graduate stu­dent. Studying engineering economics with Professor Bernard Gleimer, using the DeGarmo / Canada textbook, was a foundational part of my prepara­tion for the Professional Engineering board exams. This training fostered a lasting interest in the analytical di­mensions of economics and finance, which continue to intrigue me today.

Adam Smith is frequently cited as the father of free market capitalism — a system designed to allocate limited resources efficiently through the guid­ance of an “invisible hand.” Smith gen­erally opposed government interven­tion in capitalist markets, though he acknowledged that intervention might be necessary when the system failed to serve the interests of its people.

The recent closure of Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy has generated criti­cism directed at both local Democrat­ic and Republican administrations. However, the reality is that the prop­erty’s sale to Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy LLC — a firm based on West 57th Street in Manhattan (home to its parent entity) and registered with the NYS Department of State shortly af­ter the acquisition — was a legitimate business transaction. This exchange, typical of capitalist practices, ben­efited both parties and was beyond the influence of Town government. Our community has not condemned those who sell properties to realize increased equity, own multiple prop­erties for short-term rentals, or pur­chase property to house employees.

During the debate over short-term rentals several years ago, I illustrated housing supply and demand curve shifts on a whiteboard in my Town engineering office and reviewed these concepts with several Town Board members. My argument was permit­ting residences for short-term rental use would permanently damage the supply of affordable year-round rent­als and encourage the proliferation of “shell corporations” that oper­ate residential housing investments.Nevertheless, legislation passed, justi­fied by the principles of capitalism and private property rights.Regardless of the pharmacy’s own­ership, its continued operation in a fa­miliar manner was a comfort to many in our community. Medications essen­tial for managing chronic conditions remained easily accessible, and even my elderly dog could receive his pre­scriptions without difficulty.

It is my view that capitalism is a driving factor behind the difficulties faced by small, independent pharma­cies, irrespective of ownership — be it a local neighbor or a major real es­tate firm from Manhattan. Indepen­dent pharmacies must navigate the complexities of securing reimburse­ments for drug costs, which are typi­cally not simple cash transactions. Most prescriptions are paid through third-party reimbursement systems involving customer insurance and government plans. These payments, along with regulated co-pays, should theoretically cover the pharmacy’s ex­penses for drugs and operations. The reality, however, is that small pharma­cies struggle to compete with large drug chains and mail order operations, which benefit from lower drug acquisi­tion costs due to their scale.

Some may argue that the “true” pharmacy owner should help subsidize these costs out of goodwill or a sense of community responsibility, but such expectations are incompatible with the fundamentals of capitalism and sounds a bit like the “socialism” many are quick to condemn. So which is it?

Capitalist enterprises often con­solidate businesses, sometimes to the detriment of employees. Management consulting firms, under the guise of capitalism, have advised pharma­ceutical companies on strategies to increase opioid sales, contributing to the crisis faced in America. Ad­ditionally, firms have manipulated employee pension plans for their own financial benefit. Members of our community have worked in these fields and are our neighbors and we don’t condemn them.

Some readers may perceive me as critical of capitalism, but that is not the case. What I recognize is the lim­ited ability of government — local or otherwise — to influence outcomes in situations such as these. This real­ity serves as a warning: while the free market provides for many of the things we value and rely on in our commu­nity, it also brings a host of complex issues that cannot be easily resolved. Holding local government responsible for some of these outcomes is both an unreasonable and untenable position.