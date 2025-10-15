Clifford O. Springer, 78, of Plaistow, N.H. died on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Cliff was the beloved husband of Carol (Fetterolf) Springer with whom he shared 55 happy years of marriage.

He was born in Rockville Centre, N.Y. on March 27, 1947 and was the son of the late Albert and Kathryn (Dickerson) Springer. Cliff was raised and educated on Shelter Island, graduating from Shelter Island High School in 1965. After high school, Cliff enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a deeply patriotic man and proudly served his country from 1966 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.

In 1968, while on leave from his duties, he met his future wife, Carol Fetterolf, in Ardmore, Pa. Cliff and Carol married in June 1970, shortly after his discharge from the Navy.

Cliff earned an associate’s degree in electrical engineering from Merrimack College in 1975 and went on to work as an electrical engineer for many years before his retirement from Lucent Technologies, previously Western Electric and AT&T. After his retirement from engineering, Cliff worked at the Goudreault Farm in Plaistow from 2001 to 2018, a “job” Cliff truly enjoyed.

Cliff was active in his community over the years; he built the first handicap campsite at Lone Tree Campground on Country Pond in Kingston, N.H. and served as cubmaster while his children were young. He was also a member of the Plaistow Lions Club. Cliff’s love of electronics never faded; he was a master of all the latest gadgets. He was also a gifted woodworker, building much of the furniture in his family’s home, and he was known for his exceptional Shaker boxes. For decades, Cliff enjoyed skiing at Sunday River in Maine with his group of cherished friends. Cliff also loved to travel and took many trips abroad and throughout the United States with Carol.

She survives him, as do his children Christopher Springer and his partner Jane Van Dusen of Danbury, N.H.; and Kate Frechette and her husband Robert of Stratford, N.H., his grandchildren Connor Springer and Abbey Springer; his bonus grandchildren Seth Marti and Nolan Hayes; his son’s first wife Christine Springer; his brothers Arthur Springer and his wife Linda of Shelter Island, and Eric Springer and his wife Barbara of Shelter Island. Cliff was also a dear uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews.

His funeral service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 15, in the Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home in Plaistow, followed by interment in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.