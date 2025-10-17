Library project on time and budget, despite false rumors

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

A recent Reporter story about the upcoming library budget vote reported the expansion project is coming in on time and on budget with an expectation that work will be completed between August and December of 2026.

The story was picked up on the Shelter Island Neighborhood social media site with a host of comments about a work stoppage claiming the funding had been exhausted.

Not the case, according to Library Director Terry Lucas and Library Board of Trustees President Henry Fayne.

Construction on the project, as the Reporter story said, is ongoing with a great deal of inside work and is slated to be completed between August and December 2026.

The bonded money has not yet been touched, although Ms. Lucas said as work continues it will be use and is slated to come in within budget.

The Dormitory Authority of New York State on the $9.5 million project came in more favorably than had been anticipated and that will reduce the annual amount to pay off the bond, Ms. Lucas said.

Voters had approved the construction project bonding at a cost not to exceed $727,000 per year but the debt service of the bond came in at what looks like $655,000, or $71,000 less a year than originally anticipated, Ms. Lucas said.

As for the operating budget, residents will be asked to approve an $873, 760 spending plan that will cost taxpayers $41,465 more than the current year’s budget.

Voting on that takes place at Shelter Island School Oct. 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Ms. Lucas said she’s conscious of taxpayer concerns about rising costs and that’s why she has put forth a tight budget for 2026.