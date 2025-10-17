Shelter Island Police Department Blotter: Oct. 16, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jorge Naula of East Hampton was ticketed on South Ferry Road Oct. 6 for having an unregistered trailer.

Mario Garcia Rodriguez of Greenport received a summons on Oct. 7 for inadequate or no stop lamps on West Neck Road.

Jeffery Robinson of Mastic Beach was ticketed on Oct. 7 for speeding, 48 mph in a 25-mph zone, on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENTS

On Oct. 3, Kim Miranne of Westhampton was operating an e-bicycle when she reached for a drink and accidentally hit the throttle, lost control and crashed into the pavement on North Ferry Road.

Zoya Cherkassky was attempting to park in the school parking lot on Oct. 8 when she sideswiped a vehicle owned by Lauren Hovekamp. An estimate of damage was to be obtained.

OTHER REPORTS

After complaints on Oct. 5 that an unknown person was intentionally damaging signs around the Island, extra patrols were requested for the affected areas. A complaint of a possible landlord trespassing in Shorewood was received on Oct. 3. A report of possible improper irrigation in West Neck was received on Oct. 6 and relayed to the Building Department. A complainant wishing to pursue harassment charges walked into Police headquarters on Oct. 6.

Possible harassment involving comments on social media was reported on Oct. 7. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Oct. 7 and 9. A caller requested documentation of an incident with a police officer on Oct. 7. In other reports: police completed annual pistol certification; conducted well-being checks; performed school crossing duty; provided a lift assist; and conducted traffic for the Fall Festival.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer evicted a bat from a West Neck house on Oct. 3. On Oct. 6 the Suffolk County Department of Health Services requested the ACO transport a bat to the Greenport North Ferry Terminal to be picked up for testing. The ACO assisted with searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A general fire alarm was activated in Ram Island Oct. 6. Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Beckwith was on the scene and confirmed no emergency.

Following a fire alarm activation in Hay Beach Oct. 9, SIFD and Chief Beckwith detected CO coming from a new boiler in the basement and notified the owner.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Oct. 3 (2), 5 (3), 6 (2), 7, 9 (3). Eight patients were transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. Two patients were transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Medical treatment was refused in one case.