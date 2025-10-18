CHB wants to know senior housing needs

Elizabeth Hanley, the chair of the Community Housing Board.

The Community Housing Board has encountered public comments about how the first 10 units of rental housing fail to meet the needs of Island seniors. but has yet to confirm interest from that segment of the Island population. It was a topic of discussion at the Oct. 9 CHB meeting.

Members haven’t given up, determined to work with Senior Services staff to improve outreach to older residents, hoping to elicit a clear response directly from those Islanders.

Members talked about coming to a Dinner Bell luncheon where seniors gather most Mondays and Fridays at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Hall for a communal meal. They would ask for 10 minutes to speak to the seniors about their housing needs.

The discussions about senior needs would be part of planning for a second group of affordables that CHB has been working on that could include rentals and/or sale units.

To determine needs a professional survey could be helpful. Toward that end, CHB Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley plans to speak to East Hampton and Southampton housing officials who have been helpful in the past as guides to the Board. She’s hoping they will help to identify appropriate groups to consider to conduct the survey.

With $1.239 million in its accounts from a real estate transfer tax paid by buyers of Island properties, the CHB anticipates it would have the money to pay for the survey.

“I’m sure we’re going to need every dollar,” Ms. Hanley said. The good news is some money comes in each month to replenish the fund, even when real estate sales are slow. The CHB’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Plus One program with state grant money is “going pretty well,” Ms. Hanley said. There are 13 in various stages and three in the review stage, Ms. Hanley said. Shelter Island has been praised by the Community Development Corporation of Long Island that coordinates the program for effectively getting the program rolling and having the first units in the state finished. The units aren’t held to affordable rental levels, but provide additional housing on the Island. To determine needs a professional survey would be helpful.