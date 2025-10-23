Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 23, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 ea.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24

Spooky Bus Walk, 2 -6 p.m. Library bus will have a Halloween event in the parking lot.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Spooky Cupcake Decorating, 3 p.m. (6+) Frost creepy confections, at the library.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Children’s Movie Day, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Hocus Pocus, at the library.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.

Repair Cafe, 12 – 2 p.m., at the library. Bring broken items to be repaired by volunteers.

Mashomack Open House, 4 to 6 p.m. Manor House. Celebrate nature educator Cindy Belt on her retirement. RSVP to Rebecca Mundy at [email protected]

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.

Fall Foliage Truck Tour, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy the colors of fall in Mashomack’s woodlands, ponds and fields. Sign up at [email protected]

MONDAY, OCTOBER 27

Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Early Voting, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Community Ctr.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Early Voting, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Community Ctr.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Budget Work Session, Thursday, Oct. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire District Meeting,

Monday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Firehouse

Capital Planning & Grants Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 10 to 11 a.m.

Town Board Work Session,

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1 to 4 p.m.

CAC, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees Meeting,

Saturday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.