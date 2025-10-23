Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 23, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 ea.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24
Spooky Bus Walk, 2 -6 p.m. Library bus will have a Halloween event in the parking lot.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Spooky Cupcake Decorating, 3 p.m. (6+) Frost creepy confections, at the library.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30
Children’s Movie Day, 4:15 p.m. (6+) Hocus Pocus, at the library.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25
Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.
Repair Cafe, 12 – 2 p.m., at the library. Bring broken items to be repaired by volunteers.
Mashomack Open House, 4 to 6 p.m. Manor House. Celebrate nature educator Cindy Belt on her retirement. RSVP to Rebecca Mundy at [email protected]
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26
Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.
Fall Foliage Truck Tour, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy the colors of fall in Mashomack’s woodlands, ponds and fields. Sign up at [email protected]
MONDAY, OCTOBER 27
Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28
Early Voting, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Community Ctr.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Early Voting, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Community Ctr.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30
Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31
Early Voting, 12 – 8 p.m. Community Ctr.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community Ctr.
TOWN MEETINGS
Town Board Budget Work Session, Thursday, Oct. 23, 1 to 4 p.m.
Fire District Meeting,
Monday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Firehouse
Capital Planning & Grants Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 10 to 11 a.m.
Town Board Work Session,
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1 to 4 p.m.
CAC, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Board of Trustees Meeting,
Saturday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.