Shelter Island Town Budget almost derailed: Public to have its say Nov. 5

At the 11th hour, when it was absolutely necessary to wind up budget workshops in order to put out a provisional budget on time for a public hearing, it almost all fell apart.

“You guys are stressing me out,” Town Clerk Amber Wilson told the Town Board, expressing concern about decisions being made in time to publish notice of the public hearing.

Seven weeks of budget workshops have gone on and the Town Board has had time to suggest cuts.

“You have to actually do some work on these things,” Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen said, addressing Councilmen Benjamin Dyett, Gordon Gooding and Albert Dickson.

Mr. Dyett on Oct. 22 said he was dissatisfied with putting forth a 2.92% increase in spending that the $17.5 million supervisor’s budget proposed. But since then, the budget that typically is lower than the supervisor proposed, had instead swelled to $17.71 million or 2.92%. Part of that came from late notice the Town had received on how much would be needed to pay into the retirement fund. Only the day before had word reached the Town that the amount would be $150,000 more than expected.

The Town Board would have to make substantial cuts within 48 hours of the time Ms. Wilson would have to submit the legal ad to the Reporter before the end of the day on Friday.

How could that happen in time, with Mr. Dyett calling for a response from every department? A proposed budget can’t have blank lines or percentages, but actual dollar amounts for each line.

It was nearing 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, and if such a request was to go out to department heads, their responses would have to be submitted by Thursday morning, Oct. 23.

Mr. Dyett said he believes there is fat in the budgets and the department heads would know where to cut; Town Board members would not have that information.

Then he asked the supervisor where she would cut and she was firm in saying she submitted the lowest budget possible in her $17.5 million budget that represented a 2.2% hike in taxes.

“I’m comfortable with the budget because I have done the deep dive,” Ms. Brach-Williams said.

She reminded her Town Board colleagues that 70% of the budget covers required expenses that can’t be cut, including salaries, other payroll expenses, taxes, health insurance and retirement funding.

“I think it’s too late for a lot of things,” Councilman Gordon Gooding said. “I’m not in favor of forcing anyone to do anything,” he said. At the same time, he said he believes there is still fat in the budget.

“We”re down to the wire here,” Councilman Albert Dickson said. But he said he believes there is money that could be cut from public works.

“There’s no fiscal management going on here,” Mr. Dyett said.

That rankled Ms. Brach-Williams, who said she looks at invoices as they come in and asks questions throughout the year.

Ultimately, there was no decision to ask anything from the department heads, but Ms. Brach-Williams said a couple of the department heads do want to come back and speak with the Town Board and there was still some work to be done in reviewing some salaries with respect to merit raises beyond the basic increase everyone not covered by unions would receive.

Thursday, assessor Judith Lechmanski told the Town Board overall tax rates would be going down from what they were for 2024, the year of return to full property assessments.

There was no effort to seek immediate cuts and a unanimous vote to set the public hearing for Wednesday, Nov. 5 at from 1 to 4 p.m. If needed, it could continue Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. with the possibility of a second day on Nov. 6 if there’s a need for continuing the public hearing beyond one day. Both sessions are set for 1 to 4 p.m.

Once the public hearing is closed, Town Board members will have time to discuss what they’ve heard and make changes if they wish before a vote on the 2026 budget.